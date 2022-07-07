Skip to main content

North West Emerges as the Style Star of Haute Couture Fashion Week Fall 2022

Sitting front row at Balenciaga and Jean Paul Gaultier, the 9-year-old left her mark.
Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian and North West attend the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France

How was your Wednesday? Probably not as exciting as North West's: The eldest child of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian — who's sat front row at fashion shows (and been featured in them), appeared on magazine covers and posed for campaigns — accompanied her mom on a day at Haute Couture Fashion Week. First the pair attended the Balenciaga show (for which Kim also walked the runway), then they headed to Jean Paul Gaultier to see unofficial family couturier Olivier Rousteing's reinterpretation of the iconic brand. 

West was photographed arriving at Balenciaga with Kardashian, KKW Brands executive (and family friend) Tracy Romulus and her child, Ryan. She watched her mom appear on the runway while wearing Balenciaga herself: an oversized Speed Hunter crewneck (similar style here), a rhinestone-covered Hourglass mini bag and the Hardcrocs™ platform clogs

North West and Kris Jenner arrive at Balenciaga on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France.

For an event with the brand that evening, she changed into an oversized denim jacket, "Balenciaga Fashion Institute" T-shirt and black trousers. But before that, West was booked at the Jean Paul Gaultier show — and for that, she wore a black pinstriped vest and skirt set over a white button-down and black tie, with the nose ring necklace that accessorized key looks on the runway and oval sunglasses that matched her mom. (Kardashian donned a dress from the Rousteing-designed collection that paid homage to a look worn by Madonna to the 1992 amfAR Gala.)

North West and Kim Kardashian attend the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France

West even went backstage to share her thoughts on the show with Rousteing — at least, that's what we can presume from the image below.

North West, Kim Kardashian and Olivier Rousteing are seen backstage after the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France

Not a bad way to spend your summer break.

