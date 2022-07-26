pamella roland Is Hiring A Logistics Coordinator In New York, NY

The responsibility of Logistics Coordinator a is to support the day to day functions of shipping, receiving, and e-commerce.



Responsible for arranging logistics, tracking, and completion of all shipments to customers, gain assistance and oversee others process in preparing shipments, such as international shipping paperwork.



Maintaining department store vendor compliance for department store barcode tagging, packaging, and shipping, pro-actively update and implement vendor requirement and DC changes.



Manage article numbers, descriptions, and line prices into Visual and EDI/QRS Catalogue where applicable.



Assist Production to ensure cancellation dates are met, alert sales of potential lateness, follow up with sales for PO extensions before shipping.



Assist Sales in handling and/or coordinating customer service and return requests.



Assist and/or coordinate certain aspects of physical inventory count.



Maintain sufficient inventory of shipping and mailing supplies, courier forms, envelopes, and boxes.



Provide customer service to answer questions on product or orders, coordinate with Logistics and Production on return requests.



Assist Finance with chargeback discrepancies.



Knowledge of Excel, Visuals 2000, Peachtree, and Shopify.



To Apply: Please send your resume to cpeguero@pamellaroland.com , subject line Logistics Coordinator.



