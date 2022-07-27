Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

PRISCAVera Is Hiring A Freelance Ecommerce Manager In New York, NY

PRISCAVera is a New York City based womenswear label established by Prisca Vera Franchetti in 2015.
priscavera logo

Looking for a part time ecommerce manager, responsible for day-to-day management of PRISCAVera's ecommerce platform and strategy. Including product uploads and merchandising, oversight of integrations of apps & tools, and customer service. Manage promotional calendar for all new collections, emails, digital content and product copy. Close collaboration and alignment with paid marketing manager regarding business initiatives and goals. Minimum 5 years experience.

PRISCAVera is a New York City based womenswear label established by Prisca Vera Franchetti in 2015. PRISCAVera specializes in custom fabrics, prints and colors - delivering pieces that are both strikingly conceptual yet effortlessly wearable.

Contact: opportunities@priscavera.com

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

Careers

CARVOE Is Hiring A FREELANCE E-COMMERCE/ AFFILIATE OPERATIONS MANAGER In New York, NY

CARVOE is an online womenswear label based in New York City.

By Winnie LiuSep 27, 2018
Sponsored Story

IRO Is Hiring An ECommerce Manager In New York, NY

IRO is a Paris based contemporary RTW collection founded by brothers Laurent and Arik Bitton.

By Winnie LiuJul 12, 2021
Careers

ALIX NYC Is Hiring An Ecommerce & Digital Marketing Manager In New York, NY

ALIX NYC is New York based fashion label, specializing in women’s bodysuits and swimsuits.

By Winnie LiuApr 18, 2019
Careers

Edie Parker Is Hiring A Digital Marketing, & eCommerce Manager In New York, NY

Edie Parker is a modern accessories label with an inherent sense of luxury, irreverence and wit.

By Winnie LiuApr 9, 2019