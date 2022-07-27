PRISCAVera Is Hiring A Freelance Ecommerce Manager In New York, NY

Looking for a part time ecommerce manager, responsible for day-to-day management of PRISCAVera's ecommerce platform and strategy. Including product uploads and merchandising, oversight of integrations of apps & tools, and customer service. Manage promotional calendar for all new collections, emails, digital content and product copy. Close collaboration and alignment with paid marketing manager regarding business initiatives and goals. Minimum 5 years experience.



PRISCAVera is a New York City based womenswear label established by Prisca Vera Franchetti in 2015. PRISCAVera specializes in custom fabrics, prints and colors - delivering pieces that are both strikingly conceptual yet effortlessly wearable.



Contact: opportunities@priscavera.com