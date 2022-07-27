PWC Is Seeking Beauty Interns In New York, NY

PWC is looking for an Intern to join a Leading Boutique Public Relations Firm in NYC. Internships will be assigned within the Beauty division.

Position Overview and Responsibilities:

PWC is looking for an Intern to join a Leading Boutique Public Relations Firm in NYC. Internships will be assigned within the Beauty division.

Responsibilities include:

Track all samples/items/comp loans

Assemble client credits and keep up to date

Obtain press clippings in timely manner and scan in timely manner to send to clients/account teams

Continually scan dailies / websites to stay abreast of new publications / columns / trends etc. that apply to division and alert team accordingly

Handle send-outs and mailings from office as needed

Responsible for keeping office showrooms / product closet neat and orderly

Maintain office collateral stock (bags, tissue paper, ribbons, folders, letterhead, press kits)

Maintain and update contact/media lists

Assist account staff with daily duties of account management and client servicing in a timely and professional manner

Arrange for distribution of client items and press materials via shipping and/or messenger services

Help maintain monthly status reports / ongoing credit charts and assemble client credit books

Build Strong working knowledge of Muckrack

Assist and volunteer for in-person events, regardless of division, whenever help is needed

Maintain PWC standards of professionalism and courtesy

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, PR, or Communications preferred

Open to all Candidates

Maintain PWC standards of professionalism and courtesy

*Must be located in the NYC tri-state area and available to come into the office in-person

About Paul Wilmot Communications:

Paul Wilmot Communications was established in 1997 in New York City. Over the course of the last 20 years, the agency has produced a significant public relations track record drawing from the highest profile fashion houses, prestige beauty and wellness brands, global consumer brands, retailers, and luxury lifestyle clientele. By cross-promoting within our divisions, PWC offers our clients access to new markets, thought leadership and increased visibility.



Paul Wilmot is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer. M/F/D/V.



Please forward all resumes to pwc@paulwilmot.com