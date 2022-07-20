RATIONALLE Is Hiring A Fashion Designer In New York, NY (Hybrid Remote)

We are RATIONALLE, an exciting new Women’s Contemporary brand based in NYC, hiring a fashion designer who wants to be part of creating a new brand.

We are RATIONALLE, an exciting new Women’s Contemporary brand based in NYC, hiring a fashion designer who wants to be part of creating a new brand. This job is partly remote and based in NYC. She/he must be curious, energetic, diligent, and a hard-working person. The position is part time/freelance with the intention of moving to full time.



Please apply with both a resume and a portfolio. A portfolio is a requirement to be considered. All resumes submitted without a portfolio will not be considered.

Your responsibilities:

Create design direction and fabric/trim selections into designs for upcoming seasons

Create tech packs, must have a good understanding fabrics and measurements

Create original flat sketches based on upcoming trends and mainstream designs

Work with sample rooms and vendors to monitor and track samples, ensuring information on tech pack is accurately translated into development samples

Research trends and bring in new ideas through competitive shopping, forecasting websites, and runway shows

Research and source on latest trend of fabric, trim, and embellishments and present to the team

Basic print design

Requirements:

Must have 2+ years of Fashion Design experience with Women's contemporary brand

Must have strong original design aesthetic, color sense, and conceptual skills

Ability to create flat sketches by hand and illustrations in CAD

Basic garment construction knowledge required

Comprehensive knowledge of silhouettes, fabrication, color/print usage, graphics, embellishment layouts, and trim required

Flexibility to adapt in a well to fast paced, rapidly changing work environment

Must be a team player and open to take direction

We are looking for:

Someone who is excited about developing a new brand

Must hit all deadlines

Someone on the pulse of trends but also able to create new innovative designs

A good and fast communicator

A fast, efficient work style

Please submit both a resume and portfolio to apply to erica@rationalle.com.