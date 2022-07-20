Skip to main content
RATIONALLE Is Hiring A Fashion Designer In New York, NY (Hybrid Remote)

We are RATIONALLE, an exciting new Women’s Contemporary brand based in NYC, hiring a fashion designer who wants to be part of creating a new brand. This job is partly remote and based in NYC. She/he must be curious, energetic, diligent, and a hard-working person. The position is part time/freelance with the intention of moving to full time.

Please apply with both a resume and a portfolio. A portfolio is a requirement to be considered. All resumes submitted without a portfolio will not be considered.

Your responsibilities:

  • Create design direction and fabric/trim selections into designs for upcoming seasons
  • Create tech packs, must have a good understanding fabrics and measurements
  • Create original flat sketches based on upcoming trends and mainstream designs
  • Work with sample rooms and vendors to monitor and track samples, ensuring information on tech pack is accurately translated into development samples
  • Research trends and bring in new ideas through competitive shopping, forecasting websites, and runway shows
  • Research and source on latest trend of fabric, trim, and embellishments and present to the team
  • Basic print design
Requirements:

  • Must have 2+ years of Fashion Design experience with Women's contemporary brand
  • Must have strong original design aesthetic, color sense, and conceptual skills
  • Ability to create flat sketches by hand and illustrations in CAD
  • Basic garment construction knowledge required
  • Comprehensive knowledge of silhouettes, fabrication, color/print usage, graphics, embellishment layouts, and trim required
  • Flexibility to adapt in a well to fast paced, rapidly changing work environment
  • Must be a team player and open to take direction

We are looking for:

  • Someone who is excited about developing a new brand
  • Must hit all deadlines
  • Someone on the pulse of trends but also able to create new innovative designs
  • A good and fast communicator
  • A fast, efficient work style

Please submit both a resume and portfolio to apply to erica@rationalle.com.

