Retrofete Is Hiring A Wholesale Representative In New York, NY

Retrofete is seeking a positive and outgoing candidate who is ready and willing to wear multiple hats in a fast-paced, but fun and collaborative environment. We are currently hiring for our NY SHOWROOM. Our ideal Sales Representative has a demonstrated track record of meeting/exceeding goals, strong communication skills, organizational skills, follow-through, and initiative. They will be relied upon to build and grow productive relationships internally, externally, and cross-functionally to achieve goals in the most efficient manner.

Responsibilities:

● Schedule and attend showroom appointments during market, virtual or in-person and trade shows

● Analyzing sales figures and sell-through reports

● Conduct product trainings, plan and organize trunk shows

● Maintain strong relationships with accounts

● Communicating with clients regularly

● Research new accounts

● Assist with any special projects or tasks as needed

● Research current fashion climate and market



Requirements:

● Strong written and verbal communication skills and ability to craft a clear and compelling message

● Strong time management and organizational skills with the ability to multitask and prioritize

● Must have 3 years of Women’s Wholesale experience, swim and contemporary markets preferred

● Must have experience working at a multi-line showroom or in-house brand

● Ability to develop strategies to maintain, increase the business and open new accounts, cold call

● Relationships in the industry with major and specialty accounts

● Ability to excel in a high-pressure and fast-paced environment

● Proficiency in Microsoft Office, specifically excel

● Excellent people skills (outgoing, energetic, and personable personality Preferred)

● Willing to travel, internationally or domestically, and work some weekends during market



To Apply: Please send your resume to melissa@retrofete.com, subject line Wholesale Representative.