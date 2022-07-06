Retrofete Is Hiring A Wholesale Representative In New York, NY
Retrofete is seeking a positive and outgoing candidate who is ready and willing to wear multiple hats in a fast-paced, but fun and collaborative environment. We are currently hiring for our NY SHOWROOM. Our ideal Sales Representative has a demonstrated track record of meeting/exceeding goals, strong communication skills, organizational skills, follow-through, and initiative. They will be relied upon to build and grow productive relationships internally, externally, and cross-functionally to achieve goals in the most efficient manner.
Responsibilities:
● Schedule and attend showroom appointments during market, virtual or in-person and trade shows
● Analyzing sales figures and sell-through reports
● Conduct product trainings, plan and organize trunk shows
● Maintain strong relationships with accounts
● Communicating with clients regularly
● Research new accounts
● Assist with any special projects or tasks as needed
● Research current fashion climate and market
Requirements:
● Strong written and verbal communication skills and ability to craft a clear and compelling message
● Strong time management and organizational skills with the ability to multitask and prioritize
● Must have 3 years of Women’s Wholesale experience, swim and contemporary markets preferred
● Must have experience working at a multi-line showroom or in-house brand
● Ability to develop strategies to maintain, increase the business and open new accounts, cold call
● Relationships in the industry with major and specialty accounts
● Ability to excel in a high-pressure and fast-paced environment
● Proficiency in Microsoft Office, specifically excel
● Excellent people skills (outgoing, energetic, and personable personality Preferred)
● Willing to travel, internationally or domestically, and work some weekends during market
To Apply: Please send your resume to melissa@retrofete.com, subject line Wholesale Representative.