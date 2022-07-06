Great Outfits in Fashion History: Sandra Bullock Committing to a Color Story on the Red Carpet

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

If you look back, Sandra Bullock was in a (pre-Taylor Swift) red era of sorts in the '90s. She wore the color to the 1995 MTV Movie Awards, the 1996 Blockbuster Awards and the 1997 premiere of "Speed 2," for example. But a fan-favorite Sandy-in-red moment remains the "Forces of Nature" premiere carpet in 1999 — not super surprising, given that it feels just as relevant today.

This color-coordinated look hits on so many trending fashion elements: the low waist, the floor-skimming skirt, the satin-look fabric, the belly button-exposing tee. It's an outfit you might see on the weekend brunch line in Nolita or SoHo. And Bullock did it first, so committed to the color story that she matched her eyeshadow and her lip to her ensemble. Now that's dedication.

