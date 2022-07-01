Must Read: What the SCOTUS EPA Ruling Means for Clean Fashion, Tracking the Decline of Ties

Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

The SCOTUS EPA ruling and what it means for clean fashion

In the Supreme Court's latest decision, the court ruled to strip the Environmental Protection Agency of its regulatory power to reduce carbon outputs for existing power plants, which will essentially make it more difficult for the Biden Administration to combat climate change. Kaley Roshitish of WWD asks what this ruling means for clean fashion and the consumers that look for brands to take environmental responsibility. Debbie Levin, chief executive officer of the Environmental Media Association says, "Whether the court realizes this or not, the public is demanding responsibility from the companies that they support. Fashion and beauty as well as other industries now must be transparent with their internal practices." {WWD}

Is the tie dead?

At the latest G7 summit held in Bavaria, Germany, a group photo of presidents and prime leaders had one thing clearly missing: ties. The image divided people globally with some saying the casual look came off 'sloppy.' However, the decline of the tie began years ago when companies like JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs adopted more flexible dress codes. With the COVID-19 pandemic closing workspaces, casual work attire was even more solidified as the new normal, with tie sales falling 42 percent in 2020. As people go back to work and formal celebrations like weddings, where will the tie go from here? {Business of Fashion}

Giambattista Valli reflects on a decade of haute couture

In 2012, Giambattista Valli ventured into haute couture. With many houses having discontinued their high-fashion operations years prior, couture became a risky business. In conversation with Miles Socha of WWD, Valli explains that he thrives on risk. The designer also reflects on his career achievements, from red carpets to runway shows, and details the processes behind some of his favorite designs as he prepares to celebrate a decade of haute couture on July 4. {WWD}

Bloomingdale's launches Aqua x Studio 189

A new limited-edition collaboration between Studio 189 and Aqua, Bloomingdale's exclusive brand, launches Friday. The collection will feature hand-dyed prints produced by Studio 189 artists in Ghana on summer-ready styles like dresses, swimwear and more, in a price range from $48 to $189. Shop it here. {Fashionista Inbox}

