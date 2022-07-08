Skip to main content

Selena Gomez Lights Up Paris in Alaïa

She leaned into the '60s mod feel of her black-and-white set with her beauty look.
Selena Gomez is seen arriving at a Sephora Store on July 08, 2022 in Paris, France

The haute couture shows may have wrapped in Paris, but Selena Gomez arrived in the City of Lights in spectacular style to visit Rare Beauty at Sephora, in honor of the launch of the Kind Words Matte lipstick collection.

Hot off the tails of their joint Hollywood Reporter "Power Stylist" cover, longtime stylist Kate Young chose a perfectly Parisian look for the multi-talented star: a matching black and white checkered skirt and top from the legendary maison Alaïa. Gomez leaned into the '60s mod feel with her hair by Orlando Pita, featuring volume at the crown and a slicked side bang. She accessorized with a heart-shaped handbag (also Alaïa), white Stuart Weitzman pumps and Messika jewelry. 

In the Hollywood Reporter piece, Young said of her styling process for Gomez: "We wanted her to be restrained, glamorous and grown-up — it wasn't just about looking cool to go to parties." The "Only Murders In The Building" actor has proven her love for classic and elegant silhouettes with her recent appearances, like her sparkling silver Michael Kors red carpet gown and Oscar de la Renta embellished mini shift dress for her trip to the White House. Here's to hoping for even more glamorously chic looks from Young and Gomez on the remainder of her travels.

