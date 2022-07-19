Must Read: Shayne Oliver Mentors Future Fashion Disruptors, Justin Moran Named Editor-in-Chief of Paper Magazine

Photo: Jesse Dittmar for The Washington Post via Getty Images.

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Shayne Oliver opens up creative studio Anonymous Club

The founder of the New York City-based label Hood By Air is stepping into a mentoring role with his new project. His creative studio Anonymous Club is now being set up as its own brand and debuted a new party series, Club Couture. "Anonymous Club is about kids being able to look at my archive and build based on what I've done," he tells Vogue's José Criales-Unzueta. {Vogue}

Justin Moran named editor-in-chief of Paper Magazine

Effective immediately, Justin Moran has been promoted from digital director to editor-in-chief of Paper Magazine. Moran is widely credited with moving Paper (which ceased print operations in 2020) from its print roots to a social media-powered community platform. "Paper has always been a champion of rising talent and, more recently in its evolution, also became a space for established stars to reinvent themselves and play around," said Moran in a statement provided to WWD. "I'm excited to keep exploring that intersection and lean even further into the internet generation with our content. Queer ideas are mainstream ideas and Paper will continue being a leader of that ideology." {WWD}

How beauty brands are utilizing Reddit

According to Reddit's data, communities (or subreddits) have grown by 42% on the platform in the last year, and screen views of beauty topics grew by 18% in the same time period. GM at L'Oréal, Erica Culpepper, said to Glossy, "Reddit was sort of like this secret treasure because I don't know if that's the first place that a beauty brand would think to go." The niche subreddits that make up the beauty community on the site serve as opportunities for brands to gain unbiased and unfiltered insight into their products and marketing strategies. {Glossy}

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.