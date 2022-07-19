25 Pairs of Comfortable Heels for Wedding Guests

Odds are your weekends are or have already been filled up with weddings — postponed celebrations, pandemic engagements or simply your regular take-advantage-of-the-nice-weather ceremonies. You might shop your closet or rent your look for the party, but footwear presents a slightly more difficult decision: You need shoes that are appropriate for the venue (outdoor versus indoor, seaside versus banquet hall), comfortable enough to stand around in for a long time (not to mention dancing) and versatile, so that you can wear them for any and every subsequent event that pops up on your schedule.

We've rounded up some of the best heels that check all those boxes, for every kind of wedding guest, from the flatform evangelist to the party-pump devotee. Shop them all below.

Flatforms

Clear wedge heels

Strappy kitten heels

Platform pumps

Block heels

