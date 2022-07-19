Skip to main content
25 Pairs of Comfortable Heels for Wedding Guests

For the flatform evangelist, party-pump devotee and more.

Odds are your weekends are or have already been filled up with weddings — postponed celebrations, pandemic engagements or simply your regular take-advantage-of-the-nice-weather ceremonies. You might shop your closet or rent your look for the party, but footwear presents a slightly more difficult decision: You need shoes that are appropriate for the venue (outdoor versus indoor, seaside versus banquet hall), comfortable enough to stand around in for a long time (not to mention dancing) and versatile, so that you can wear them for any and every subsequent event that pops up on your schedule.

We've rounded up some of the best heels that check all those boxes, for every kind of wedding guest, from the flatform evangelist to the party-pump devotee. Shop them all below.

Flatforms

Nomasei Taxi Sandals, $440
Simon Miller F211 High Raft Platform Sandals, $545
Alaïa Leather Flatform Sandals, $600 (from $1,090)
Clear wedge heels

Gabrielle Union Collection Sacran Clear Wedge Mule, $45 (from $90
Good American Cinder-f*cking-rella Wedge, $156 (from $195)
Stuart Weitzman Aleena PVC Wedge Sandals $425
Strappy kitten heels

Dear Frances Bailey Sandal, $495
Badgley Mischka Ultra Heels, $198
Nalebe Women's Stellar Mesh Kitten Heel Pumps, $740
Platform pumps

Schutz Keefa Nappa Leather Sandal, $138
Larroude Ari Pump, $350
Chelsea Paris Zasa Leather Ankle-Strap Platform Sandals, $495
Block heels

Margaux The Perry Sandal, $298
Paris Texas Anja Leather Sandals, $156 (from $520)
BP Jaymes Platform Sandal, $60
