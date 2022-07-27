What to Wear to All Those Late-Summer Weddings

If you feel like most of your remaining summer weekends are earmarked for travel to and from various wedding festivities, you're not alone — and you're probably in need of outfits that work for a range of venues and forecasts. While we can't eliminate the stress of summer travel, we can make the latter a little easier by suggesting some easy wedding-guest dresses with hot weather in mind.

These breezy maxis, elegant slips and even fancy-looking Nap Dresses will look good with heels or flats, and work for a range of dress codes and parties, wedding or not. Shop them all in the gallery below.

25 Gallery 25 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

