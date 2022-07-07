Skip to main content
The 11 Biggest Y2K Trends for Summer 2022

The Y2K comeback is still going strong.

Photo: Imaxtree

The funny thing about the most in-your-face trends of recent seasons is that they're nothing you haven't seen before. Of course, we know that trends are cyclical, that "there's no such thing as a new idea" — still, the most sought-after products for the summer still feels so fresh in our brain, thanks to a Y2K resurgence that's showing no signs of slowing down. 

As a matter of fact, the biggest trends right now are reminding us of our packing lists for summer camp: cargo shorts, trucker hats, beaded necklaces, friendship bracelets... Even toe rings are making a comeback. You can choose to either scour your closet/basement/storage unit for the originals, or you can shop these very familiar pieces on the market right now, with some 2022 updates. We've rounded up some of our favorites for summer in the galleries, below. 

Tube Tops

Reformation Dillon Linen Top, $128
Paloma Wool Viva Top, $85
Juicy Couture Rhinestone Logo Ruched Tube Top, $49
5
Gallery
5 Images

Cargo Shorts

Lapointe Cargo-Pocket Crinkel Shorts, $490
Off-White Belted Cotton-Blend Gabardine Shorts, $399 (from $665)
Old Navy High-Waisted StretchTech Cargo Shorts for Women, $18
5
Gallery
5 Images

Trucker Hats

Recreational Habits RH Golf Trucker Hat, $70
Boys Lie Trucker Hat, $45
Love Shack Fancy x Hurley Rhinestone Trucker Hat, $70
5
Gallery
5 Images

Platform Sandals

Brother Vellies Abbi Raffia Flatform Sandals, $376 (from $715)
Michael Michael Kors Women's Dabney Platform Slide Sandals, $69 (from $125)
Ganni Chunky Heeled Sandals, $425
5
Gallery
5 Images

Beaded Necklaces

Éliou Deedee Beaded Necklace, $160
Roxanne Assoulin Pearl Jam, $60
Dannijo Basil Necklace, $180
5
Gallery
5 Images

Body Chains

Oma the Label The Shakara Body Chain, $99
Ten Wilde Crystal Satellite Waist Chain, $49, and Tiny Tennis Waist Chain, $50
8 Other Reasons x Sofia Richie Double Layer Chain Belt, $36
5
Gallery
5 Images

Sling Bags

3.1 Phillip Lim The Deconstructed Sling Bag, $110
Coach Gotham Pack In Signature Leather, $495
Athleta Keys Sling Bag, $120 (from $149)\
5
Gallery
5 Images

Dad Sandals

Teva Original Universal Tie-Dye, $55
5
Gallery
5 Images

Birthstone Necklaces

Missoma Engravable Birthstone Star Ridge Pendant Necklace, from $127
Greenwich St. Jewelers Birthstone & Diamond Necklace, from $450
Zoe Chicco 14K Extra Small Curb Chain Emerald Cut Bezel Necklace
5
Gallery
5 Images

Friendship Bracelets

Stone and Strand In Bloom Friendship Bracelet, $98
Hortense Friendship Bracelet with Pearls, $36
Joeybaby Hiding Friendship Bracelet
3
Gallery
3 Images

Toe Rings

Primal Silver Sterling Silver Enameled Yin Yang Toe Ring, $23
Free People Petite Daisy Toe Ring, $14
Wild Fable Celestial Toe Ring Set 3pc, $6
3
Gallery
3 Images

