An Updated, Less-Boring Take on Classic Hoop Earrings

Studs Square Hoops, $44, available here. Photo: Courtesy of Studs

Editors' Picks are the Fashionista team's true (#notspon) fashion and beauty obsessions, handpicked by professionals who see it all.

I have nine ear piercings, and I take pride in how I've curated my collection of earrings over the years. But I'll admit, I'm a creature of habit, and once I find a piece of jewelry I like, I tend to stick with it for quite a while.

I usually favor simple, round huggie hoops that I can keep in all the time — even while I work out, sleep and shower. I'd been wearing the same pair for at least three years and had been mostly content with them for everyday wear, although I'd swap sometimes them out on rare special occasions. Recently, though, I spotted a friend wearing a pair of hoops that made me want to immediately relegate my boring old round ones back to my jewelry box: these square hoops from NYC (and L.A.) cool-kid piercing spot Studs.

Studs Square Hoops, $44, available here. Photo: Courtesy of Studs

The thin gold hoops come in a variety of sizes, but I chose to fully copy my friend (imitation is the sincerest form of flattery?) by getting the smallest ones. They don't cling quite as close to the lobes as true huggies, but they do fit snugly enough so as not to dangle or get in the way. The squared-off shape gives them a bit of unexpected interest, and I love that they're so lightweight. I've already been wearing them nonstop for the past few weeks since I bought them, and they've truly helped me upgrade my piercing lineup.

Studs Square Hoops, $44, available here.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.