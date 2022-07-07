STYLIST ELIZABETH SULCER IS SEEKING INTERNS TO START IMMEDIATELY IN NEW YORK, NY
Stylist Elizabeth Sulcer is seeking full-time and/or part-time interns to start immediately. Elizabeth regularly styles celebrity clients as Gigi Hadid , Candice Swanepoel and Elsa Hosk as well as advertising campaigns for Maybelline and Victoria's Secret. This is an incredibly hands-on, fast-paced internship. It requires an individual who is responsible, detail-oriented, hardworking, and has a broad knowledge of the fashion industry.
Requirements:
-MUST live in New York
-MUST be able to start immediately
-Detail-oriented, hardworking, organized
-Professional, responsible, and reliable
-Passionate about the fashion industry
-MUST available full day at least 2-3 days a week.
Responsibilities:
-Sample trafficking
-Research
-Help with call-ins and follow through on sample requests for big fashion stories
-Assisting on shoots
-Help keep studio organized/clean
This internship is unpaid.
To Apply: Please send your resume to elizabethsulcerstudiointern@gmail.com, elizabethsulcerstudio2@gmail.com subject line Internship.