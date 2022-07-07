Stylist Elizabeth Sulcer Is Seeking Interns To Start Immediately In New York, NY

Stylist Elizabeth Sulcer is seeking full-time and/or part-time interns to start immediately. Elizabeth regularly styles celebrity clients as Gigi Hadid , Candice Swanepoel and Elsa Hosk as well as advertising campaigns for Maybelline and Victoria's Secret. This is an incredibly hands-on, fast-paced internship. It requires an individual who is responsible, detail-oriented, hardworking, and has a broad knowledge of the fashion industry.



Requirements:

-MUST live in New York

-MUST be able to start immediately

-Detail-oriented, hardworking, organized

-Professional, responsible, and reliable

-Passionate about the fashion industry

-MUST available full day at least 2-3 days a week.



Responsibilities:

-Sample trafficking

-Research

-Help with call-ins and follow through on sample requests for big fashion stories

-Assisting on shoots

-Help keep studio organized/clean



This internship is unpaid.



To Apply: Please send your resume to elizabethsulcerstudiointern@gmail.com, elizabethsulcerstudio2@gmail.com subject line Internship.