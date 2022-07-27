Skip to main content

These Susan Alexandra Pet Collars Will Make You Smile

Because shopping for my dogs can be so much more fun than shopping for myself.
Susan Alexandra Seltzer Pet Collar ($98) and Broadway Pet Collar ($98). 

Editors' Picks are the Fashionista team's true (#notspon) fashion and beauty obsessions, handpicked by professionals who see it all.

Editors Pick Licensing Seal 150

If you've ever spoken to me for more than five minutes, you've heard about my babies: Bean and Olive, a pair of Chihuahua mixes with a 10-year age difference, rescued three years apart. (Adopt don't shop.) They're my greatest joy, and make up most of my personality. As such, I much prefer to shop for them than for myself. 

My latest fixation is Susan Alexandra's pet collection. It's been around for some years now, but this spring, the beloved New York City brand released a pearl-and-crystal collar and leash as part of its bridal capsule, which really got me. I haven't yet gotten my girls matching beaded collars, but every time I come across pictures of happy dogs in their Susan Alexandra — which happens quite often, actually — I inch a little closer to adding to my cart. They deserve!

Susan Alexandra Broadway Dog Collar, $98, available here.

