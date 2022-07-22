Must Read: Will a Recession Stunt Sustainable Fashion? Shein Removes Blouse After Mexico Complains

Photo: Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Will a recession stunt sustainable fashion?

As analysts are increasingly talking about when – not if – a recession will hit the economy, Business of Fashion's Rachel Deeley asks: What will happen to sustainable fashion? During the last major economic downturn in 2008, the push to make fashion a more sustainable industry faced a major setback. There will always be pressure on companies to operate more responsibly, but with sustainability premiums and increased manufacturing costs, will sustainability missions make it through the inevitable recession? {Business of Fashion}

Shein removes blouse after complaint from Mexican Government

Chinese fast-fashion retailer Shein has removed an embroidered floral blouse from its website after the Mexican government complained the design appropriated a traditional garment from Mayan culture. In a letter, Mexico's Culture Department said, "These designs are handed down from generation to generation, and thus they are product of the collective creativity that belongs to the Maya people." In tandem with the removal of the product, Shein released a statement saying, "It is not our intent to infringe anyone's valid intellectual property and it is not our business model to do so." {AP News}

The celebrity-founded beauty brand success rate

With what seems like a new celebrity launching a new beauty brand every week, WWD's Kathryn Hopkins asks, "is fame enough to sell beauty?" Lan Vu, CEO of Beauty Streams says "the fame of celebrity names alone does not have the pull it did in the '80s. Today's consumers…want brands with substance. Marketed stardom alone is not enough." Vu stressed that the products released need to be consistently good and widely available for true success. Though many of these releases get initial hype and exposure due to the celebrities' large social media followings, it is difficult to determine how far the businesses will actually get in the industry. {WWD}

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.