Must Read: Tessa Thompson Covers 'Harper's Bazaar,' Tommy Hilfiger Returns to New York Fashion Week

Tessa Thompson is the August Harper's Bazaar cover star

Tessa Thompson, the star of both the latest Marvel installment "Thor: Love and Thunder" and the upcoming fourth season of HBO's "Westworld," takes charge on the August cover of Harper's Bazaar. In a profile by Lauren Michele Jackson, Thompson discusses her love for New York City, her newly launched production company Viva Maude, named after the 1971 film "Harold and Maude" and how she hopes to allow film audiences to "discover a young Black woman in all of her beauty and brilliance and messiness." {Harper's Bazaar}

Tommy Hilfiger returns to New York Fashion Week

For the first time in three years, the brand will return to New York Fashion Week in September with an experiential runway immersing audiences physically and digitally in the latest "See Now, Buy Now" collection. "My heart immediately went to New York's iconic creative culture when I thought about where to launch our return to fashion week…" said Tommy Hilfiger in a statement. "This season is all about the collision of my favorite archival inspirations with new live event concepts and virtual worlds. It's the perfect expression of what we stand for as we pay homage to our roots with a return to NYFW." {Fashionista inbox}

Betsey Johnson collaborates with Jennifer Behr on butterfly capsule collection

Inspired by their recent collaboration on custom hair accessories worn by Olivia Rodrigo at this year's Met Gala, the brands are joining forces again for a limited-edition capsule collection of butterfly hair accessories. The capsule has roots in Johnson's Spring/Summer 1997 runway show, where teal and pink butterfly headpieces adorned models on the runway. With Behr's headpiece expertise and Johnson's mastery of butterfly imagery, the partnership came together organically. The Gala and Gabby Bobby Pins retail individually for $175 and $75 respectively, and are available Thursday exclusively on Jenniferbehr.com and Betseyjohnson.com. {Fashionista inbox}

Adaptista aims to be the Farfetch of accessible retail

The new retailer Adaptistsa says it wants to be the "Farfetch of inclusive design and ethical e-commerce" to bring adaptive designs to the mainstream. It's launching with 12 brands but has a list of over 5,000 potential labels to add. The website ensures accessibility as well, with detailed and descriptive alt text on images for blind consumers, rounded corners on images to ease anxiety, and clean and spacious designs to accommodate synesthesia. {Vogue}

