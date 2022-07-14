Skip to main content

Must Read: Tessa Thompson Covers 'Harper's Bazaar,' Tommy Hilfiger Returns to New York Fashion Week

Plus, Betsey Johnson and Jennifer Behr release a limited edition butterfly capsule collection.
Tessa Thompson wearing all black on a green backdrop for the August 2022 cover of 'Harper's Bazaar.'

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Tessa Thompson is the August Harper's Bazaar cover star
Tessa Thompson, the star of both the latest Marvel installment "Thor: Love and Thunder" and the upcoming fourth season of HBO's "Westworld," takes charge on the August cover of Harper's Bazaar. In a profile by Lauren Michele Jackson, Thompson discusses her love for New York City, her newly launched production company Viva Maude, named after the 1971 film "Harold and Maude" and how she hopes to allow film audiences to "discover a young Black woman in all of her beauty and brilliance and messiness." {Harper's Bazaar}

Tommy Hilfiger returns to New York Fashion Week
For the first time in three years, the brand will return to New York Fashion Week in September with an experiential runway immersing audiences physically and digitally in the latest "See Now, Buy Now" collection. "My heart immediately went to New York's iconic creative culture when I thought about where to launch our return to fashion week…" said Tommy Hilfiger in a statement. "This season is all about the collision of my favorite archival inspirations with new live event concepts and virtual worlds. It's the perfect expression of what we stand for as we pay homage to our roots with a return to NYFW." {Fashionista inbox}

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

A model wears the new Betsey Johnson x Jennifer Behr butterfly hair accessories.

Betsey Johnson collaborates with Jennifer Behr on butterfly capsule collection
Inspired by their recent collaboration on custom hair accessories worn by Olivia Rodrigo at this year's Met Gala, the brands are joining forces again for a limited-edition capsule collection of butterfly hair accessories. The capsule has roots in Johnson's Spring/Summer 1997 runway show, where teal and pink butterfly headpieces adorned models on the runway. With Behr's headpiece expertise and Johnson's mastery of butterfly imagery, the partnership came together organically. The Gala and Gabby Bobby Pins retail individually for $175 and $75 respectively, and are available Thursday exclusively on Jenniferbehr.com and Betseyjohnson.com. {Fashionista inbox}

Adaptista aims to be the Farfetch of accessible retail
The new retailer Adaptistsa says it wants to be the "Farfetch of inclusive design and ethical e-commerce" to bring adaptive designs to the mainstream. It's launching with 12 brands but has a list of over 5,000 potential labels to add. The website ensures accessibility as well, with detailed and descriptive alt text on images for blind consumers, rounded corners on images to ease anxiety, and clean and spacious designs to accommodate synesthesia. {Vogue}

Homepage Photo: Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

tessa-thompson
News

Must Read: Tessa Thompson Covers 'Town & Country', Zimmerman Apologizes for Cultural Appropriation

Plus, Canada Goose workers are claiming factory labor conditions are unsafe.

By Stephanie SaltzmanJan 15, 2021
cardi-b-harpers-bazaar
News

Must Read: Cardi B Covers 'Harper's Bazaar,' Foot Locker Invests $100 Million in Goat

Plus, what to look forward to this fashion month.

By Dara PrantFeb 7, 2019
maison - promo
News

Must Read: Maison Margiela Collaborates With The North Face, Behind Tommy Hilfiger's Success

Plus, who will be "Harper's Bazaar"'s new editor?

By Yusra SiddiquiFeb 18, 2020
best-dressed-celebrities-2021
Style

The 21 Best-Dressed Celebrities of 2021

We missed you, major red carpet moments!

By FashionistaDec 23, 2021