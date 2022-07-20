The Residency Experience Is Hiring A Public Relations Manager In Los Angeles

The Residency Experience, a VIP showroom is hiring a Fashion Public Relations Manager in West Hollywood, CA. The Residency Experience is seeking a qualified candidate who is highly motivated, career driven, and with a strong interest in fashion, pop culture and entertainment. All candidates must be able to thrive in a fast-paced environment, be a problem solver, creative thinker and a team player.



The ideal candidate has strong people skills, excellent writing and multi-tasking abilities, comfortable with high profile industry professionals and have strong organizational and interpersonal skills. The candidate will report directly to the Senior Vice President.



Previous showroom experience preferred. Potential for growth within the company.

Public Relations Manager Description:

Lead of multiple client accounts, projects and team members

Manage inquiries from media, stylists, costume designers and other parties

Create and execute innovative and strategic client campaigns

Research, draft and distribute press releases to targeted media

Manage, create social media and/or client flyers, email blasts

Client monitoring and archiving for product placements

Address complex, fast moving and unexpected challenges

Manage junior staff on daily showroom duties

Event planning and support

Compose monthly reports for clients

International logistics

Copywriting

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree

2 – 5 years of fashion Public Relations experience

Interest and knowledge in fashion, pop culture and the entertainment industry

Strong computer & social media skills; Adobe a plus

Exceptionally strong interpersonal skills

Good time management

Strong writing and oral communication skills

Strong relationships with media and stylists

Previous showroom and manager experience

Team player, enthusiastic, positive attitude

Organized & strong multi-tasker

All interested candidates please send your resume, LinkedIn, social media handles, and references. Please note this position is not remote.



Starting Date: As soon as possible



Salary: Based on experience



Contact: stephen@theresidencyexperience.com