Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

The Residency Experience Is Hiring A Public Relations Manager In Los Angeles

The Residency Experience, a VIP showroom is hiring a Fashion Public Relations Manager in West Hollywood, CA.
tRE_logo Black

The Residency Experience, a VIP showroom is hiring a Fashion Public Relations Manager in West Hollywood, CA. The Residency Experience is seeking a qualified candidate who is highly motivated, career driven, and with a strong interest in fashion, pop culture and entertainment. All candidates must be able to thrive in a fast-paced environment, be a problem solver, creative thinker and a team player.

The ideal candidate has strong people skills, excellent writing and multi-tasking abilities, comfortable with high profile industry professionals and have strong organizational and interpersonal skills. The candidate will report directly to the Senior Vice President.

Previous showroom experience preferred. Potential for growth within the company.

Public Relations Manager Description:

  • Lead of multiple client accounts, projects and team members
  • Manage inquiries from media, stylists, costume designers and other parties
  • Create and execute innovative and strategic client campaigns
  • Research, draft and distribute press releases to targeted media
  • Manage, create social media and/or client flyers, email blasts
  • Client monitoring and archiving for product placements
  • Address complex, fast moving and unexpected challenges
  • Manage junior staff on daily showroom duties
  • Event planning and support
  • Compose monthly reports for clients
  • International logistics
  • Copywriting
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree
  • 2 – 5 years of fashion Public Relations experience
  • Interest and knowledge in fashion, pop culture and the entertainment industry
  • Strong computer & social media skills; Adobe a plus
  • Exceptionally strong interpersonal skills
  • Good time management
  • Strong writing and oral communication skills
  • Strong relationships with media and stylists
  • Previous showroom and manager experience
  • Team player, enthusiastic, positive attitude
  • Organized & strong multi-tasker

All interested candidates please send your resume, LinkedIn, social media handles, and references. Please note this position is not remote.

Starting Date: As soon as possible

Salary: Based on experience

Contact: stephen@theresidencyexperience.com

Related Stories

tRE_logo Black
Sponsored Story

The Residency Experience Is Hiring A Public Relations Manager In Los Angeles

The Residency Experience, a VIP showroom is hiring a Fashion Public Relations Manager in West Hollywood, CA.

By Winnie LiuApr 21, 2021
the only agency logo
Sponsored Story

The Only Agency Is Hiring A Public Relations and Brand Partnerships Assistant In Los Angeles

The Only Agency is a Creative Management Agency representing Celebrity Wardrobe Stylists, Makeup Artists, Hair Stylists, Manicurists, Photographers, Influencers, and more.

By Winnie LiuFeb 23, 2022
Careers

B|W|R Public Relations Is Hiring An Account Coordinator In Los Angeles

Candidate must have previous public relations agency experience, preferably in the fashion/beauty/lifestyle space.

By Winnie LiuMay 29, 2018
Sponsored Story

MICHELE MARIE PUBLIC RELATIONS LOS ANGELES IS HIRING – VIP ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE

Michele Marie PR is seeking a highly organized, bright, enthusiastic, and driven individual for a full-time position as a VIP Account Executive to join our ever-growing, recently relocated LA showroom in West Hollywood.

By Winnie LiuSep 20, 2021