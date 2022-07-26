17 TikTok Creators Giving Actually-Good Style Advice

If your TikTok algorithm is anything like ours here at Fashionista, you'll share our sentiment that the platform is a strange, strange place. Simply where else could you expect to find a clip of cats high out of their godforsaken minds on trazodone alongside a recipe for a beautiful roasted red pepper and tomato bisque? (I, for one, have bookmarked both.) And maybe, if your FYP is truly anything like ours, you've come to look forward to the occasional style video, too — but not all are created equal.

We spend more than our fair share of time thumbing through the app and have come across a small coterie of creators who relay actually-good style advice beyond your standard digital acronyms, like OOTDs and GRWMs. We've found accessible tips for shopping more sustainably, binge-able lessons on scientific theories about personal style, outfit suggestions for underrepresented body types and, of course, some genius clothing hacks.

Below, find 17 we think are worth a follow, because we could all use a little help getting dressed every now and then.

@andreacheong_





As crucial as the sustainable fashion conversation is to the broader garment industry, it's not without its faults, in part due to the fact that the lion's share of eco-conscious clothing options are inaccessible to the vast majority of consumers. Andrea Cheong launched her "Mindful Monday Method" program to lower this barrier to entry, encouraging more mindful consumption while doling out insider tips and tricks from her years working in the luxury sector.

Follow if you like: challenging yourself to shift the ways you think about clothes, and how you want to obtain them.

@allisonbornstein6





For those of us who struggle with attempting to identify our personal style, Allison Bornstein, a stylist based in New York City, is a godsend. Her calling card is her "three-word method" for defining personal style, which is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. (Her three words for Alexa Chung, for example, are "preppy," "whimsy" and "edgy." Right, correct.) Her "The Art of Balance" series, meanwhile, demonstrates how to make your looks just work, and her styling tips run the gamut from how to make a look feel styled to how to repeat outfits "and not get bored."

Follow if you like: non-cheesy, transformative styling and wardrobe curation tips.

@supplechic





On the very reasonable chance you've recently found yourself staring into your closet convinced you have nothing to wear, let Chichi of @supplechic be your guide. She offers her nearly 40K followers no shortage of "hacks" — from tucking in a chunky sweater to posing for pictures — to "help curvy women elevate their style, confidence and overall life." There's lots to learn in just one swipe of her feed, especially for those whose wardrobe just needs a little…shaping. To the salon!

Follow if you like: an older sister who seems to know everything you don't.

@katieiswinnen





As a "weight-neutral" health advocate, Kate Winnen is on TikTok to showcase her path toward learning to love the parts of her body she was taught to hate. This, of course, includes fashion, of which Winnen is a certified expert. Tune into her "30 Days of Plus-Size Outfits" series each season, wherein she unpacks how she goes about crafting her outfits, the practice of which sometimes includes recreating viral Pinterest looks for a size 16/18 body type. But more than anything else, Winnen is just a genuinely lovely person to have pop up on your FYP.

Follow if you like: to assemble looks that may put you out of your comfort zone.

@itisamyk





@itsamyk is TikTok's go-to creator for painfully chic modest and hijabi fashion, serving up content that includes recreating some of the platform's most viral outfits — think Kendall Jenner in bike shorts and cowboy boots — for the modest set. Her videos also have an informative bent, showcasing what she wears to places like the gym or the beach while prioritizing modesty.

Follow if you like: participating in, amplifying and/or learning about the multibillion-dollar modest fashion market.

@gabriellearrudadesign





We'll admit, we hadn't heard of the so-called Kibbe Body Type system until we stumbled into Gabrielle Arruda's content pool, and while we're still not exactly sure what it is or what our own types are, Arruda has made a convincing case for dressing in accordance with it. In theory, the Kibbe Body Types are 13 styles categorized into five families: Dramatics, Naturals, Classics, Romantics and Gamines. (You can take this test to find out yours.) Arruda breaks down all the variations and doles out instructional videos on how to dress for your own personal Kibbe.

Follow if you like: learning how to dress for your body and your energy, rooted in an objective practice.

@ameerabw





Everything old is truly new again, which creator Ameera Watkins understands in the depths of her soul. With a focus on retro fashion, Watkins doles out her own brand of joyous, pragmatic guidance, in terms of styling as well as shopping and wardrobe curation. For those followers with interests beyond contemporizing decades-old aesthetics, don't miss her "Tips for Body Shape" and "How to Make an Outfit Look Better" series.

Follow if you like: the idea that fashion peaked in the decades between 1960-1980.

@blazedandglazed





If the handle didn't immediately sell you, Macy Eleni's thrift- and secondhand-centric content will, especially if you're new to thrifting or want to further hone your skills. If Goodwill is the canvas, then Eleni is Carravaggio: As she explained in a recent comment section, she grew up thrifting and today creates content on TikTok to inspire people growing up the way she did to get creative. Her prowess extends beyond brick-and-mortar locales, too, with videos that also detail how she navigates re-commerce platforms to find the good stuff.

Follow if you like: the thrill of the hunt.

@thealgorythm





Agus Panzoni calls herself something of a "cool hunter," which, for the uninitiated, translates to "trend forecaster" in industry speak. And what that means is that she scouts new and emerging trends before almost anyone else. It's not all theoretical, either: The aesthetics Panzoni scouts — like "weird" girl, '80s nostalgia or fetishcore — can be practically applied in an everyday wardrobe sense.

Follow if you like: being professionally far ahead of the trend curve.

@livjudd





Born in Saskatchewan with time spent in Norway and New York City, Liv Judd now lives in Toronto, where she can be found posting about her outfits and her travels in equal measure. And as a mother of two, she dispels the notion that you lose your sartorial abilities the minute you birth a child or become a parent. There's always something new to learn when getting deep into her feed.

Follow if you like: chic people being chic in chic clothes.

@pigmami





Heather Hurst, aka @pigmami, is extremely good at breaking down some of luxury fashion's more exclusive tenets — stuff you wouldn't necessarily know unless you routinely shop the category yourself. She calls her approach "lazy luxury," which encompasses topics like ways to check a garment for quality construction, how to take care of cashmere and rules for preventing bad purchases. But one of my favorite tips of hers is to shop "when you're a little bit ugly," which basically means to shop "when you're looking like your regular self on a day-to-day basis." It's good advice!

Follow if you like: an eclectic yet curated patchwork, if you will, of practical shopping advice and brand analysis.

@loveyoumariemuch





Creator Marie Eriksson is all about elevating one's daily style. It's right there in her bio, so it must be true. And it is! If you've ever wanted to just look more expensive, or you're on a mission to more appropriately balance timelessness with trends, or you're never not confused about what "business casual" actually looks like in everyday life, never fear! Eriksson has more than 212K followers for good reason.

Follow if you like: to admirably never leave the house without feeling "put together" in some way, shape or form.

@makingitmckayla





@makingitmckayla will, in her own words, convince you to wear the dang bikini. As a size 18/20, she has built a following almost 100K strong who turn to her content for plus-sized versions of the internet's favorite wares. Which Kardashian does swimsuits better, you may ask? What about where to shop the Western aesthetic? And how does one prevent thigh chafing, or as she calls it, "chub rub"? The answers are right there in her feed.

Follow if you like: pep talks that make you feel like the best, glitteriest, finest version of yourself.

@oldloserinbrooklyn





With probably the best handle in this whole list (aside from maybe @blazedandglazed), Mandy Lee is one of TikTok's most prominent fashion analysts and, by proxy, one of the most interesting critical thinkers. Lee routinely sheds light on new and interesting goings on in the business, and is certainly no stranger to the piping-hot take. (See: her explanation into why Kim Kardashian pulled off the Marilyn Monroe dress.)

Follow if you like: smart, bold industry analysis from a creator who knows her stuff.

@blackqueen_509





@blackqueen_509 is all about a hack. Bodysuits? There's a hack for that. Fitted dresses? There's most definitely a hack for that. Wearing a skirt as a top? There's! A! Hack! For! That!

Follow if you like: hacks!

@amysmilovic





The founder and creative director of Tibi is on TikTok. Smilovic, who founded her label in 1997 with a small collection of contemporary dresses, offers followers a glimpse behind the fashion brand curtain. In addition to being generally fascinating, her content is great for the history buff looking to spruce up on their knowledge of why the fashion industry is the way it is.

Follow if you like: seeing how creative directors think, and what style means to them.

@madisonvdt



Creator @madisonvdt, who posts under the name "Madison Jade," is committed to the concept of "cool-girl style" — and not in the "Gone Girl" monologue way. At least, not really. Her videos are full to the gills of effortlessly stylish, breezily confident Pinterest inspiration, sorted out into hyper-specific categories, like "Italian Coastal," "Evening Wedding" and "Milkmaid" (some of which are more practical than others). If you build it, a cool girl will be there, caseless iPhone in hand, ready to take an unchoreographed fit pic for inclusion in their next photo dump.

Follow if you like: making outfit moodboards for every occasion in which you'll be in attendance.

