Tracie Martyn Is Hiring A Spa Receptionist In Union Square, NYC

Our brand has been leading the clean beauty revolution with the dream of effecting positive change for your skin, health, and the earth we live in. Our advanced facials and clean skincare have been rejuvenating the world’s most recognizable faces for over two decades.



Beauty meets wellness, ancient healing meets modern science.



Versatile position has become available which includes sales, reception, administrative duties and beyond. Minimum 20 hours to potentially full-time, schedule could however include some weekends. Please only apply if you love taking care of people, are kind and personable as in the beauty industry we must make every client feel as good on the inside when they walk in as they will on the outside when they walk out.



Candidates must be responsible, professional, detail-oriented, and most importantly, have an energetic, upbeat attitude and desire to learn. GREAT career growth opportunity.



Paste your cover letter and resume in the body of the e-mail if possible and do tell us in the cover letter why you would like to work for our brand in particular. We want to know why us and what skills you bring that will translate into success in our particular company.



Please visit traciemartyn.com for brand knowledge and to understand our mission. The more you make us believe that you love and understand our brand and vision the more likely it is you will be selected. We are not a big corporation, so there is no glass ceiling. We are also not a risky start-up, so the sky is the limit with us for the right person. Hiring with immediate start.



Please apply by e-mailing your resume and cover letter to DreamTeamTM@traciemartyn.com.