Must Read: 'Vogue' Releases Digital Cover of Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska, Glossier Will Enter Sephora

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Vogue's special digital cover is Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska

Annie Leibovitz photographed Ukraine's First Lady in Ukrainian designers such as Bettter, Six, Hvoya, The Coat, Kachorovska and Poustovit for a new digital cover and profile. Zelenska reflects on family life in wartime and becoming a frontline diplomat. Her husband, President Zelenskyy of Ukraine also discusses the emotional effects of wartime on his family, the strength of Zelenska and the importance of supporting the people of Ukraine. "We are fighting for things that could happen in any country in the world. If the world allows this to happen, then it is not upholding its values. That's why Ukraine needs support — significant support." {Vogue}

Glossier announces first-ever retailer partnership with Sephora

Beginning early next year, shoppers will be able to purchase Glossier products at Sephora both in-store and online. According to the brand, Glossier is one of the most searched brands on Sephora.com even though it currently only sells through its own website and stores. As Glossier doubles down on efforts to reach more customers, the brand will continue opening its own stores across the country as well. {Fashionista inbox}

Rare Beauty collaborates with Hulu for "Only Murders inn The Building" capsule

Selena Gomez's brand Rare Beauty has teamed up with Hulu on a curated collection of products to recreate her character Mabel Mora's looks from the Emmy-nominated show "Only Murders In The Building," which is currently streaming its second season. The products are available online through the brand's website and Sephora, but shoppers who stock up directly through Rare Beauty can save 20% off when they buy three or more products through Aug. 31 with the code MABEL20. {The Hollywood Reporter}

