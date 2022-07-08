Anne Hathaway, Florence Pugh, Ariana DeBose and More Took Valentino's 'PP Pink' Dresses and Precarious Platforms for a Spin in Rome

Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

It's rare that we aren't thoroughly wowed by a Valentino runway, but the Fashionista Slack was in a tizzy over the house's Fall 2022 haute couture show before the first look even hit the runway. Such is the impact of a powerful, well-dressed front row.

We're talking Anne Hathaway, Florence Pugh, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Garfield, Naomi Campbell and many more, who all traveled to Rome's Piazza di Spagna for the event. Most of the VIP guests' outfits were pulled from Valentino's unforgettably pink Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection, shown in March, or at the very least borrowed the color.

Hathaway, for instance looked excellent in a sparkly mini, her long legs made even longer by those extremely vertiginous matching platforms. Nearly every front-row attendee wore a version of those statement heels — including Pugh, though hers were partially hidden by her romantic, full-length tulle gown. Ariana DeBose paired hers with a short dress as well. Meanwhile, Charles Melton was man enough to take the PP Pink menswear for a spin.

Never one to blend in, Naomi Campbell stood out in a black-and-white ensemble. Another interesting, non-pink highlight: Andrew Garfield, who looked like a '70s Italian movie star (in a good way) in a blazer and denim by the brand.

Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

See all the best looks from the Valentino Haute Couture Fall 2022 front row in the gallery below.

14 Gallery 14 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.