WRAY Is Hiring A Marketing Director In New York, NY

WRAY creates beautifully designed, ethically sourced, size-inclusive clothing. We have grown rapidly the past few years and we want to bring our marketing to the next level. As our marketing director, you’ll have the opportunity to create innovative (sometimes wild) strategies and campaigns. Diverse candidates are especially encouraged to apply. All early employees receive equity in the company.



Responsibilities:

-Collaborate on defining the brand image and ensure consistency across channels

-Define the marketing and branding strategies to meet sales goals

-Partner closely with Creative Director on innovative narratives and collateral for marketing initiatives

-Create a Content Calendar with planned social media and marketing campaigns

-Create Instagram advertisements

-Create Klaviyo mailers and segments to expertly target customers

-Help organization and scheduling around sales, marketing, and content creation

-Use data and analytics to show ROI and provide feedback to marketing team

-Drive a focused, constrained media/PR strategy

-Embrace our diverse audience and provide content recommendations

-Schedule social posts on Instagram and TikTok



Preferred credentials:

-3+ years of experience as a Marketing Director or Associate, managing at least 1 other person

-Marketing degree or equivalent experience

-A strong understanding of consumer psychology and social triggers

-Photo Editing/Graphic design experience

-Strong proficiency in Klaviyo

-Experience growing a brand from 50k to 250k followers

-Good understanding of social media trends and a good eye for creating impactful visual content that aligns with our brand direction

-High standard of interpersonal, management, written and verbal communication skills

-Demonstrate strong organization skills and attention to detail



Additional experience:

- Proficiency Shopify

- Experience with Indesign and/or video editing software



Please send resume and cover letter to info@wray.nyc



wray.nyc

@wraynyc