WRAY Is Hiring A Store Manager In New York, NY
Store Manager:
Responsibilities:
-Supervise, train and assist employees like Sales Representatives and Retail Store Clerks in customer service, store maintenance and product promotions.
-Develop and maintain a schedule for employees and promotions centered on holiday sales and other cycles.
-Seek ways to better promote the store, the product line and service within the store.
-Maintain proper inventory levels, ensure stocking, implement purchasing plans and maintain contact with suppliers to ensure maximum efficiency in meeting sales goals.
-Implement cross-training of employees and Assistant Managers to maintain productivity at all times.
-Manage all controllable costs with a view to maintaining profitability.
Ensure the store remains clean and presentable at all times.
-Hire and train as needed to ensure adequate personnel is on hand to provide outstanding customer service
-1+ year of experience in role required.
Please send resume and cover letter to info@wray.nyc
