WRAY Is Hiring A Store Manager In New York, NY

Store Manager:



Responsibilities:

-Supervise, train and assist employees like Sales Representatives and Retail Store Clerks in customer service, store maintenance and product promotions.

-Develop and maintain a schedule for employees and promotions centered on holiday sales and other cycles.

-Seek ways to better promote the store, the product line and service within the store.

-Maintain proper inventory levels, ensure stocking, implement purchasing plans and maintain contact with suppliers to ensure maximum efficiency in meeting sales goals.

-Implement cross-training of employees and Assistant Managers to maintain productivity at all times.

-Manage all controllable costs with a view to maintaining profitability.

Ensure the store remains clean and presentable at all times.

-Hire and train as needed to ensure adequate personnel is on hand to provide outstanding customer service

-1+ year of experience in role required.



Please send resume and cover letter to info@wray.nyc



wray.nyc

@wraynyc