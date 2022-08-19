BPCM SEEKING FALL 2022 INTERNS IN NEW YORK WITHIN MULTIPLE DEPARTMENTS - FASHION, BEAUTY, LIFESTYLE (PAID INTERNSHIP)

BPCM is seeking bright, motivated and committed candidates who are passionate about fashion, sustainability, beauty and travel PR, to join our Internship Program for Fall 2022! We are seeking interns who can start as soon as September through December in Brooklyn, NY.



BPCM is a fully integrated global agency with offices in New York, Los Angeles and London, specializing in a range of areas including; communications, strategic consulting, VIP, influencer and affiliate marketing, partnerships, corporate communications and events. The agency represents a range of clients across the fashion, beauty, sustainability and the travel, wine & spirits sectors.



BPCM prides itself on fostering an educational internship experience that truly prepares candidates for the next steps in their PR and Communications careers. BPCM’s internship program is a great way to gain hands-on experience and professional exposure to the abovementioned business communities. Our internship program is designed so that interns gain a well-rounded introduction to the industry while providing motivated and interested candidates with knowledge of the industry and a meaningful and educational experience. Ideal candidates are self-starting individuals with solid multi-tasking abilities who have a strong interest in our areas of expertise, are computer savvy, informed about current events and have the ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment.



BPCM is committed to fostering and promoting an inclusive environment that allows us to recruit and retain highly talented staff with diverse backgrounds and differing abilities. People of color, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and those with disabilities are strongly encouraged to apply.



To qualify for our internship program, you must:

● Be available to come into our Dumbo office in-person a minimum of 3 days a week (30 hours)

● Be available for a full semester for 3-4 month commitment



Stipend: $15/hr



Your responsibilities during your internship will include (but are not limited to): Checking for and clipping online and print coverage for clients, assisting with sample inventory monitoring, assisting with sample send-outs, returns and pitches, assisting on reporting client press coverage, researching current industry news and trends, researching relevant editors, influencers and VIP talent based on specific client projects and needs, searching for editor, influencer and talent placements on social media, assisting with giftings and mailers, maintaining showroom organization and assisting with collection showroom displays and picking up and dropping off samples to stylists for VIP fittings, as needed.



Additional skills: Exceptional computer, written and verbal communication skills (MS Office, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook experience preferred), knowledge of Launch Metrics (FashionGPS) a plus. Those pursuing a degree in PR, Communications, Fashion or Marketing are encouraged to apply.



To apply:

Please submit your resume along with the division you are interested in (Fashion, Beauty, or Travel, Wine & Spirits) as well as an objective to NYINTERNSHIP@BPCM.COM.



@bpcm