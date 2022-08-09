Aaryah Is Seeking Fall 2022 Social Media & Marketing Intern In New York, NY

AARYAH is seeking talented students who crave learning new skills and aren't afraid to tackle big projects. This internship is for a candidate who is looking to work with a company from the get-go. Independence is key. You will be working on content for TikTok, Instagram, Pinterest and work with our graphic design team to create beautiful, shareable content to use across all platforms. You’ll also work on marketing production to help support the launch of new jewelry. We're looking for someone with a good visual eye and positive attitude. Past experience in the jewelry space is major plus!



Description of work:

● Review content calendar and strategize on design collateral needed

● Plan and help organize product and lifestyle photoshoots

● Maintain relationship with our influencer community

● Work on PR packages for editors & influencers

● Create content based on relevancy of social media trends

● Follow content calendar and work with team on deliverables for each social media campaign

● Support founder with marketing projects and outreach

● Maintain bridal showroom and assist with client meetings

● Other Ad Hoc brand related work



Compensation:

College Credit

Travel Credit

Lunch Credit



This internship is unpaid due to the start-up nature of the company, however we do offer academic credit, a travel credit and lunch credit. Our ideal intern will work hand in hand with the founder and gain real exposure to the fashion/jewelry industry.



*Travel credit*= For days you come into the office (Rockefeller Center), we will cover the cost of your metro card trip ($2.75 each way).



*Lunch credit*= We will provide a Mealpal credit for the month’s worked



Preferred Credentials:

● Is interested in/follows luxury goods, fashion, jewelry

● Tech savvy

● High standard of interpersonal, written and verbal communication skills

● College student

● Strong organization skills

● Strong attention to detail

● Photoshop/Video/ canva skills are a plus but not required

● Must have an understanding of social media trends and a good eye for creating impactful visual content that aligns with our brand direction

● Must be able to come in 2x a week and have their own laptop to work from



About us:

AARYAH was born to create a deeper meaning for the jewelry we wear every day. Each piece is a modern heirloom, a totem of strength to be worn and cherished for years. AARYAH has been notably featured in Vogue India, Harpers, Galore and many more.



www.aaryah.com



Commitment: 20-25 hours a week

Where: 22 west 48th street, NY NY 10036

When: September 8th, 2022 - late December (must be able to commit through December 2022)



If you are interested, please e-mail us at info@aaryah.com with your resume and any other information you’d like to share about yourself.

