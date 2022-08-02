The Sleek, Comfy Tank Top That Goes With Everything

Abercrombie & Fitch Refined Seamless Rib Fabric Boatneck Tank, $24 (from $35), available here. Photo: Courtesy of Abercrombie & Fitch

Editors' Picks are the Fashionista team's true (#notspon) fashion and beauty obsessions, handpicked by professionals who see it all.

Tank tops tend to be the kind of wardrobe basics I take for granted. I don't really think much about them — until I wear a really, really good one that makes me realize exactly what I've been missing. That's what happened when I picked up this Abercrombie tank top on sale recently: Made from a thick, slightly compressive (but breathable) blend of nylon and elastane, it's delightfully stretchy, but still maintains its crisp, fitted shape. I ordered it in a medium, my typical size, and it fits close to the body (if you want it to be a little roomier, size up).

While it's essentially a classic cami, I love the high square neck, which makes it feel a little elevated — like I can wear it to work out, but also layered beneath a blazer or with a pair of denim shorts.

Abercrombie & Fitch Refined Seamless Rib Fabric Boatneck Tank, $24 (from $35), available here.

The best thing about basics is that they're a blank canvas you can build a wide array of different outfits upon, and I'm excited to see where this tank top can take me. Plus, it's just one of those ultra-comfy pieces you never want to take off.

Abercrombie & Fitch Refined Seamless Rib Fabric Boatneck Tank, $24 (from $35), available here.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.