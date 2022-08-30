'Allure' to Discontinue Print Edition

Allure's September 2022 issue Photo: Jem Mitchell/Courtesy of Condé Nast

Condé Nast beauty title Allure will be shutting down its print edition at the end of the year, with December 2022 being the final issue. Editor-in-Chief Jessica Cruel announced the decision in a note to staff last week.

"Our brand is stronger than ever across social and digital and our success is testament to our collaboration as a team and because we know just how and where our audience is accessing content in today's ever-changing landscape," she wrote. "It's our mission to meet the audience where they are and with this in mind, after our December print issue, we are making Allure an exclusively digital brand."

She also emphasized that the print edition is shuttering on a high note for the brand, pointing out that August's Kim Kardashian cover story is allure.com's most-read of all time, and that the title's "digital footprint" reaches "tens of millions" of monthly readers.

In addition to digital, Cruel shares that the title will invest more in other revenue streams, like expanding Best of Beauty into a "live, consumer-focused summit" next year. The company will also focus more on its New York City Allure Store in Soho, where favorite products from recent issues are sold.

The news comes after many other renowned publications have transitioned to a digital-only format — an inevitable result of declining advertising dollars invested into print, especially in fashion. Condé-owned Glamour shuttered its print edition back in 2018.

According to Business of Fashion, which was first to report the news, only two jobs will be affected by the transition, and no further layoffs are planned at this time.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.