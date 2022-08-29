American Attitudes Is Seeking Fall/Winter '22 Showroom Interns In New York, NY

American Attitudes, located in New York, in the heart of the garment center, is a fast-paced leading women’s apparel company with multiple kids, junior, missy, extended sized brands, and licensed collaborations. We’re looking for Showroom Interns to join our team this Fall.



This is an amazing opportunity for someone who is looking for a multi-faceted internship and is a strong team player. The candidate should be a quick learner, a self-starter, dependable, and proactive. This position requires a high degree of attention to detail, organization, and communication skills. You will be working closely with our design, production and sales department for a well-rounded internship. This candidate will receive a full understanding of developing product – starting with the design of a garment, all the way down to selling, production, and shipping. A comprehensive experience between front of house and back of house.



Qualifications

● Sales/Showroom/Fashion Experience (Preferred)



About You

● Highly organized and detail oriented with the ability to multitask in a fast-paced work environment

● Positive attitude, ambitious, takes initiative, team player

● Strong interpersonal skills

● Desire to learn

● Interest in fashion with the ability to analyze and recognize trends

● Strong verbal and written communication skills

● Proficient in Microsoft Office, Excel, and PowerPoint

● BIG PLUS if you are well versed or familiar with Photoshop and Illustrator



Job Description

● Upholding the visual standards of the showroom

● Sample pick up/drop off

● Sending samples to buyers for style-outs

● Assist and support sales team for accounts in all aspects of sales

● Assist in preparing for market appointments with buyers as well as working directly with them

● Note taking during meetings

● Helping to identify best and worst sellers

● Check vendor orders for accuracy

● Photographing new samples that are received

● Assist and support our technical design and production team when needed



To apply, please email candidates@americanattitudes.com, subject line Showroom Internship.