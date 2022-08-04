This Balconette Bikini Comes in the Prettiest Colors

Anemos The Balconette Underwire Bikini Top, $160, available here (sizes XS-XL) Photo: Courtesy of Anemos

Editors' Picks are the Fashionista team's true (#notspon) fashion and beauty obsessions, handpicked by professionals who see it all.

I may not be vacationing in Europe this summer, but I do have two friends with pools at their apartment buildings in Los Angeles, where I can use my imagination to pretend I'm vacationing in Europe. A couple of props help with this, like an Aperol spritz and this chic, French lingerie-inspired bikini.

It's manufactured locally by the L.A. brand Anemos, whose minimalist swim- and resort-wear all has a chic, European feel. Its Balconette Underwire Bikini Top has become a favorite: It looks and fits great, in addition to being surprisingly comfortable. (I'm a 32B in bras but went with the XS, for what it's worth.)

It also comes in a unique range of colors that you're not likely to find elsewhere, like terracotta, cerulean, sandstone and off-white. The matching bottoms are also excellent, from the classic high-waist to the more revealing, '80s-inspired high-cut. Despite my penchant for black, I chose celadon, a light jade color, which I love. My first suit was a gift from the brand, but I'm considering buying another top in black or brown to mix with bottoms I already have — it's still a lot cheaper than a trip to Europe.

Anemos The Balconette Underwire Bikini Top, $160, available here (sizes XS-XL).

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.