Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

BABEL FAIR SHOWROOM IS HIRING A JUNIOR SALES EXECUTIVE, INDEPENDENT RETAILERS IN NEW YORK, NY

BABEL FAIR SHOWROOM is dedicated to growing and developing international brands in the American Market. Our mission is to supply the American consumer with innovative labels from around the world.
babel fair

Babel Fair showroom is looking for a sharp, fast-paced junior sales executive to excel in a small business environment. The ideal candidate has a minimum of one year experience in fashion wholesale sales. This is a heavily sales focused job and the candidate must be highly motivated and able to hit sales goals. Being able to maintain and establish good working relationships with retailers is key.

Responsibilities
· Maintain and acquire boutique/independent retailer wholesale accounts
· Ability to meet sales goals
· Analyze and report on weekly and yearly sales
· Sample management including tagging, hanging, steaming, packing, and shipping samples.
· Assist with logistics of wholesale marketing
· Initiate and set up up showroom appointments
· Willing to go on road appointments to meet with retailers
· Setup and attend major and regional tradeshows

Experience/Qualifications needed
· At least 1+ of fashion wholesale sales experience
· Basic knowledge of Excel, MS Word, and Powerpoint
· Excellent email/phone communication skills
· Organizational and follow up skills
· Driver’s license
· Knowledge of Showroom Exchange, NuOrder, Squarespace, Canva and email marketing programs (MailChimp, Constant Contact) is a plus

To Apply: Please send your resume to erica@babelfair.com

*Be sure to follow our new IG @babelfair.showroom

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

Careers

BABEL FAIR SHOWROOM IS HIRING A JUNIOR SALES EXECUTIVE, INDEPENDENT RETAILERS IN NEW YORK, NY

BABEL FAIR SHOWROOM is dedicated to growing and developing international brands in the American Market. Our mission is to supply the American consumer with innovative labels from around the world.

By Winnie LiuSep 27, 2018
Careers

Babel Fair Showroom Is Hiring A Junior Sales Executive, Major Retailers In New York, NY

BABEL FAIR SHOWROOM is dedicated to growing and developing international brands in the American Market. Our mission is to supply the American consumer with innovative labels from around the world.

By Winnie LiuSep 27, 2018
babel fair
Sponsored Story

BABEL FAIR SHOWROOM IS HIRING A JUNIOR ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE IN NEW YORK, NY

Babel Fair Showroom is quickly growing and in need of a full time Junior Sales Executive who will exclusively work with major retailers.

By Winnie LiuApr 6, 2021
Careers

BABEL FAIR SHOWROOM Is Hiring An Account Executive In New York, NY

BABEL FAIR SHOWROOM is contemporary and young contemporary showroom dedicated to growing and developing international brands in the American Market.

By Winnie LiuJun 19, 2019