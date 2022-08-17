Great Outfits in Fashion History: Bai Ling's Pastel Colorblocked Dress

Through her obscure, under-appreciated fashion decisions, the actor proved time and time again that she plays by her own rules.

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

You may recall the patchwork fashion that flooded your Instagram and Pinterest feeds in the early days of summer 2020. Before modern fast-fashion brands tired out the trend, it could be seen in its fresh state on actor Bai Ling for the premiere of the 2003 film "Cold Creek Manor."

Ling — a staple of early-2000s red carpets — would frequently find herself on tabloid "Worst Dressed" lists, but it wasn't long before the fashion community admitted that sometimes, those "bad" outfits were good, actually, and worth revisiting. Case in point: her "Cold Creek Manor" premiere look.

Ling wore a color-blocked patchwork gown reminiscent of a multicolored sherbert with blue snakeskin heels and a lime-green, sequin-strapped mini purse. The flowing pastel chiffon of her dress certainly didn't match the aesthetic of the thriller film's event – which is exactly why it was the perfect outfit to add to Ling's roster of unapologetic fashion moments.

Through her obscure, under-appreciated fashion decisions, Ling proved she plays by her own rules, and no critique could change that.

