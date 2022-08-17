Skip to main content

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Bai Ling's Pastel Colorblocked Dress

Through her obscure, under-appreciated fashion decisions, the actor proved time and time again that she plays by her own rules.
bai ling sherbet 2

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

You may recall the patchwork fashion that flooded your Instagram and Pinterest feeds in the early days of summer 2020. Before modern fast-fashion brands tired out the trend, it could be seen in its fresh state on actor Bai Ling for the premiere of the 2003 film "Cold Creek Manor."

Ling — a staple of early-2000s red carpets — would frequently find herself on tabloid "Worst Dressed" lists, but it wasn't long before the fashion community admitted that sometimes, those "bad" outfits were good, actually, and worth revisiting. Case in point: her "Cold Creek Manor" premiere look.  

Ling wore a color-blocked patchwork gown reminiscent of a multicolored sherbert with blue snakeskin heels and a lime-green, sequin-strapped mini purse. The flowing pastel chiffon of her dress certainly didn't match the aesthetic of the thriller film's event – which is exactly why it was the perfect outfit to add to Ling's roster of unapologetic fashion moments.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

bai ling sherbert dress

Through her obscure, under-appreciated fashion decisions, Ling proved she plays by her own rules, and no critique could change that.

Shop vibrant multicolored and patchwork dresses like Ling's in the gallery below.

ottolinger dress
ACNE STUDIOS PATCHWORK DRESS
GABRIELLE UNION COLORBLOCK DRESS
6
Gallery
6 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

julie andrews oscars dress closeup
Style

Great Outfits In Fashion History: Julie Andrews' Billowing 1968 Oscars Dress

With her sheer, layered-tulle sleeves and voluminous taffeta skirt, she made quite the statement on the famous carpet.

By Brooke FrischerAug 16, 2022
Lindsay Lohan performs at the 2005 American Music Awards
Style

Great Outfits In Fashion History: Lindsay Lohan's Y2K Priscilla Presley Nod

In honor of the 'Elvis' premiere (and LiLo's Hollywood comeback).

By Brooke FrischerJun 28, 2022
Britney Spears at the 2001 Teen Choice Awards.
Style

Great Outfits In Fashion History: Britney Spears' Denim Corset

An underrated look from the queen of denim.

By Brooke FrischerJul 7, 2022
matt leblanc chrome hearts 2
Style

Great Outfits In Fashion History: Matt LeBlanc's Chrome Hearts Sling

He wasn't going to let a broken arm prevent a fashion moment.

By Brooke FrischerAug 3, 2022