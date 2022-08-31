Must Read: Kim Kardashian and Alexa Demie Star in New Balenciaga Campaign, The Wing Shuts Down

Photo: Daniel Rocheě/courtesy of Balenciaga

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Kim Kardashian, Alexa Demie and more star in new Balenciaga campaign

Balenciaga has revealed its Winter 2022 campaign, where we find Kim Kardashian, Alexa Demie Big Matthew, Khadim Sock and Kim Yeon-Koung in a surreal winter landscape. Pictured above, Kardashian poses in look 21 from the collection: a floral Cycling Draped Dress in yellow and deep navy. Creative Director Demna debuted his "360° Collection" during Paris Fashion Week back in March. The runway looks gave us a glimpse into a simulated future plagued by global warming and over-consumption. The images (which you can browse below) were captured by Berlin-based photographer Daniel Rocheě. Barcelona-based director Mau Morgó also created time-lapsed videos for the campaign. {Fashionista inbox}

12 Gallery 12 Images

The Wing shuts down

On Tuesday night, all-female co-working space The Wing announced in an email to members that it would permanently close all three remaining locations (New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco), effective immediately. "With the backdrop of the Covid pandemic and increasing global economic challenges, we have been unable to recover and grow the level of active membership and event activity necessary to run a financially sustainable operation," the message read. Founded in 2016 by Audrey Gelman and Lauren Kassan, The Wing also suffered numerous controversies in recent years, including a lawsuit claiming the women-only space was discriminatory, and accusations of marginalizing employees of color. {Insider}

Burberry is reportedly looking for a new creative director

WWD's Samantha Conti reports that Burberry is looking ahead and scouting designers who might replace current Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci. Tisci has held the position for nearly five years and his contract expires in early 2023. According to insider sources, Burberry is strongly considering Bottega Veneta's previous creative director, Daniel Lee, for the position. {WWD}

Kate Moss on her new wellness brand

Supermodel and businesswoman Kate Moss is embarking on a new journey with her wellness brand Cosmoss. According to British Vogue, the vegan and sustainably sourced line will include a moisturizer, a cleanser, a Sacred Mist eau de parfum, an antioxidant oil called Golden Nectar and two "mood-boosting" teas. The launch marks a self-assuring moment for Moss, who states, "Modelling is a means to an end. It is paying for all the things that I want to do...I'm funding Cosmoss by myself." {British Vogue}

Competition rises in the modeling industry

The fashion industry's traditional tall, thin, white image is beginning to diversify. As Melissa Magsaysay reports for Business of Fashion, there's more demand for content and a greater focus on finding models with personality and passion, in addition to more racial and ethnic backgrounds. While this may be a win for representation, the implications for a model's income may be less favorable. A model casting boom means more models on the market, and increasing competition. Many models are now willing to take lower rates or cover their own travel costs in order to book a job. {Business of Fashion}

