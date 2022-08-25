Skip to main content

The 21 Celebrity-Backed Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Actually Use

Everyone loves to hate on celebrity beauty brands — but some of them really deliver.
hailey-bieber-rhode-skin-care
Everyone loves to hate on celebrity beauty brands, whether it's because they seem inauthentic, reek of money-grubbing opportunism or simply take up more space in an already-overcrowded beauty market. But, like it or not, there are some that are getting things right.

As it stands now, quite a few celebrity beauty brands are out there doing good work, solving genuine problems and filling real gaps in the industry; working with top experts and researchers to develop truly game-changing formulas; promoting conversations around mental health and supporting worthy causes through beauty; or simply having fun and bringing levity to the space. So we're taking a moment to shout out the celebrity beauty products team Fashionista actually uses, loves and has even been known to stockpile on occasion.

These hair, makeup, skin and fragrance picks may come from big-name founders and collaborators, but that doesn't mean they're not worth using to the very last drop. Click through the gallery below to see our editors' favorite beauty products from the likes of Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, Kacey Musgraves, Tracee Ellis Ross, Gwyneth Paltrow, Pharrell, Jennifer Aniston and more.

rare beauty bronzer sticks
rhode-peptide-glazing-fluid
humanrace-humidifying-cream
21
Gallery
21 Images

