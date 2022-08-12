Bikini Tops Under Suits, Low-Rise Bottoms and More Trends From Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring 2023 Street Style

Over the last few years, Copenhagen has emerged as one of the most influential cities in the world when it comes to fashion — whether it pertains to sustainability, aesthetic trends or brands worth following. As such, its fashion week has received much more global acclaim and attention, both for what we see on the runway and off.

The Spring 2023 shows just wrapped in the Danish capital, and with them came a new batch of street style images worth pouring over, to identify some key trends we may see again in New York, London, Milan and Paris in a few short weeks. Some stand-outs: string bikinis and bralette tops worn underneath oversized suiting (sans shirt), bold monochrome short sets, different shades of neutrals layered together, updated uniform dressing and low-rise everything. On the accessories front, we're seeing a lot of cowboy boots, flatform sandals and colorful handbags (specifically — and interestingly — orange ones).

See all the best street style from Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring 2023 in the gallery below.

