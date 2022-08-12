Skip to main content

9 Elevated Bug Sprays You'll Actually Want to Use

Featuring natural, DEET-free and aesthetically pleasing options.
bug-spray-roundup

Here's the thing about bug spray: It only works if you actually use it. 

Given that so many of the options out there are smelly, sticky, DEET-laden, housed in hideous packaging and otherwise just downright blah, that's honestly a bit of an ask. But if you know where to look, there are actually a slew of insect repellents out there that are enjoyable to use. Some of them even smell good, rely on natural ingredients and look chic enough to fit in with the rest of your beauty products. 

In the gallery below, we've rounded up a variety of elevated bug sprays that ward off insects without a lick of sensorial unpleasantness. Click through to see (and shop) them all.

eir-nyc-stay-away-spray
kinfield-golden-hour
public goods insect repellent
9
Gallery
9 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

