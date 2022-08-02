Must Read: Beyoncé Boosts Telfar Demand, Vestiaire Is Shutting Down Tradesy

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Beyoncé boosts resale demand for Telfar

Following the release of Beyoncé's critically-acclaimed new album Friday night, Telfar saw an 85% increase in views on The RealReal on Saturday. In the song "Summer Renaissance," the artist sings "this Telfar bag imported..." likely resulting in the sudden spike in interest. Comparing the last weekend of July this year (when the album dropped) to the last weekend of July last year, item views for Telfar have more than doubled — up 131% according to the resale platform. {Fashionista inbox}

Vestiaire Collective is shutting down Tradesy

In other resale news, Vestiaire Collective is announcing the official shutdown of Tradesy just a few months after acquiring the company. Starting Aug. 9, Tradesy's 7 million members will begin the migration process onto the Vestiaire platform, a move the company describes as "a big step towards redefining the competitive resale landscape." Tradesy's founder Tracy DiNunzio will continue to serve as the U.S. CEO of Vestiaire Collective. {Fashionista inbox}

Beauty Bakerie is expanding into skincare

For the first time since its debut over 10 years ago, the cosmetics brand Beauty Bakerie is venturing into skincare. Founder Cashmere Nicole reflected on her beauty journey to Beauty Independent, saying "When I started this brand over a decade ago, I was younger, I was all about a caked face...but now I'm at the age where I also consider my skincare a lot more than I wish I would have back then." Staying within the brand’s food aesthetic, its new collection includes milk, chai, coffee, creamer and bread-themed products priced from $18 to $30. {Beauty Independent}

Adidas collaborates with Thebe Magugu

The sportswear giant has teamed up with South African designer Thebe Magugu on an inclusive sports range of high-performance tennis pieces. Each piece melds high-tech fabrics with recycled materials and celebrates "community, heritage and identity, inspired by the South African designer's upbringing," Adidas said in a statement. The capsule collection will also feature modest swimwear and gender-neutral pieces in sizes XL to 4XL. It's available worldwide on Aug. 15. {WWD}

How high-tech is transforming fashion

Naomi Rougeau highlights a few of the biggest tech innovators in fashion design right now for Elle. Space Runners, the first NFT metaverse fashion brand and the largest independent fashion project on blockchain is prioritizing design and portability. Artificial intelligence is also beginning to infiltrate the fashion sphere. Younhee Park of the Korean label Greedilous has teamed up with Tilda — a virtual human and AI artist created by LG to specialize in pattern design — for her Fall 2022 show at New York Fashion Week. There's also Tega Akinola, who upcycles obsolete tech items into accessories. {Elle}

