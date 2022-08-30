Matthieu Blazy's Debut Bottega Veneta Campaign Is Here

Photo: Louise and Maria Thornfeldt/Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Matthieu Blazy's highly anticipated debut campaign as creative director of Bottega Veneta is finally here.

Blazy stepped up to the job following Daniel Lee's departure last November, and showed his first collection in February. Those inaugural designs are the subject of the brand's latest ad spot, which, according to a rep for the brand, aims to showcase them from "a multiplicity of viewpoints." To that end, Bottega Veneta tapped a range of photographers, cinematographers and models to participate, some of whom had never shot fashion before.

There are 41 still and moving images in the campaign, taken by Malick Bodian (who also models for the brand), Louise and Maria Thornfeldt (a photography duo based between Paris and Copenhagen), Solène Sahmaran Gün, Sander Muylaert, Francois Halard (French photographer known for interior design and architecture), Benoit Debie (Belgian cinematographer known for his work with Gaspar Noé), Gretar Gunnlaugsson and Luca Werner.

"Bottega Veneta was created by a collective of artisans. This is the history, and this is how we approached the campaign: together, with many different ways of seeing," Blazy said, in a statement. "Bottega Veneta is in essence pragmatic because it is a leather goods company. Because it specializes in bags it is about movement, of going somewhere; there is fundamentally an idea of craft in motion. It is style over fashion in its timelessness. That is part of its quiet power."

Bottega Veneta's house specialty of woven leather intrecciato remains a focal point, as seen in both handbags and thigh-high boots. While the suiting is executed with precision, the knitwear is more playful; shrunken patchwork sweaters evoke an artisanal quality.

Overall, the collection conveys a confident, wide-ranging and exciting look into the brand's new direction under creative director Matthieu Blazy.

See more images from the Bottega Veneta Fall 2022 ad campaign in the gallery below.



