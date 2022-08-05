BPCM Los Angeles Fall 2022 (Paid) Internship Program

BPCM is seeking bright, motivated and committed candidates who are passionate about fashion, sustainability, beauty and travel PR, as well as VIP & influencer relations to join our Internship Program for Fall 2022! We are seeking interns who can start as soon as Mid-August through Mid-December.



BPCM is a fully integrated global agency with offices in New York, Los Angeles and London, specializing in a range of areas including; communications, strategic consulting, VIP, influencer and affiliate marketing, partnerships, corporate communications and events. The agency represents a range of clients across the fashion, beauty, sustainability and travel, wine & spirits sectors. BPCM prides itself on fostering an educational internship experience that truly prepares candidates for the next steps in their PR and Communications careers.



BPCM’s internship program is a great way to gain hands-on experience and professional exposure to the abovementioned business communities. Our internship program is designed so that interns gain a well-rounded introduction to the industry while providing motivated and interested candidates with knowledge of the industry and a meaningful and educational experience. Ideal candidates are self-starting individuals with solid multi-tasking abilities who have a strong interest in our areas of expertise, are computer savvy, informed about current events and have the ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment.



BPCM is committed to fostering and promoting an inclusive environment that allows us to recruit and retain highly talented staff with diverse backgrounds and differing abilities. People of color, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and those with disabilities are strongly encouraged to apply.



To qualify for our internship program you must:

· Be available to come into our office in-person in Los Angeles for a minimum of 2 - 3 days per week from 9:30 AM – 5:30 PM

· Be available for a full semester or 3-4 month commitment



Stipend: $15/hr



Additional skills: Exceptional computer, written and verbal communication skills (MS Office, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook experience preferred), knowledge of LaunchMetrics (FashionGPS) a plus. Those pursuing a degree in PR, Communications, Fashion or Marketing are encouraged to apply.



Your responsibilities during your internship will include (but are not limited to): checking for online and print coverage for clients, assisting with sample inventory, assisting with sample send outs, returns and pitches, assisting with client coverage reports, researching current industry news and trends, researching relevant influencers and VIP talent based on specific client projects and needs, searching for influencer and talent placements on social media as well as photo agency websites, assisting with client giftings and mailers, maintaining showroom organization, assisting with showroom merchandising and picking up and dropping off samples to stylists for VIP fittings as needed.



To apply for an internship at BPCM in Los Angeles, please email your resume along with your preferred division (Fashion, Beauty, or Travel, Wine & Spirits) to LAINTERNSHIPS@BPCM.COM.