Brandon Blackwood New York Is Seeking Fall 2022 PR Interns

Brandon Blackwood New York is looking for a Fall intern to assist their PR department for an immediate start. The position is in person (requiring 4 days a week but can be flexible) and for college credit.



The ideal candidate is someone who has a strong interest in fashion or public relations and is able to adapt quickly in a fast-paced environment.

Responsibilities include:

Managing sample trafficking using Fashion GPS

Organizing the showroom for stylist pulls

Gathering press clippings of client hits

Packing and shipping influencer/celebrity gifting

Requirements:

Based in NYC

Available 4 days a week (in-person)

Must be able to receive school credit

Good communication and organization skills

An ability to work efficiently under pressure

Great attention to detail

A can-do attitude and desire to learn

If interested, please email jasmine@brandonblackwood.com with an updated resume.



About Brandon Blackwood:

Brandon Blackwood New York is an accessible luxury experience offering accessories that cater to every shopper and occasion with its extensive collection of vibrant colors and bold textiles.



A first generation Jamaican and Chinese American designer of his era, Blackwood’s universal appeal is rooted in his upbringing between New York City and Tokyo. Launched in 2015 with four bag designs named after his inner circle, the namesake label has since created a fleet of coveted styles that have appeared on notable celebrities, artists, and individuals around the world.



The fashion brand will be expanding into new categories such as ready-to-wear, footwear and more, continuing to create luxury that is meant to be lived in.