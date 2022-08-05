Skip to main content
BruceGlen Is Seeking NYFW Interns For September Show

BruceGlen is a unisex accessories and RTW line that's the brainchild of the dynamic twin duo Bruce and Glen Proctor.
BruceGlen is seeking NYFW interns for its September show on September 10th from 3-6PM.

This position requires a high degree of proficiency, details, organization, and writing skills for fashion clients in a high-traffic company. Candidates will be dealing with top tier editors and stylists and will need to have excellent communication skills.

Potential applicants should:

– Demonstrate at minimum, a passion for fashion show and event production, preferably coupled with past experience or internships either in events or public relations
– Be comfortable working both regular and odd hours, including early days, late nights and weekends in the
week before and during New York Fashion Week
– High level of initiative and sense of urgency with strong follow through
– Highly organized with meticulous attention to detail
– Proven problem solving skills
– Advanced proficiency with Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, and Apple Keynote; basic proficiency with
Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator

To apply, please send your resume to kimmy@bruceglen.com subject line NYFW Intern.

About the company:
BruceGlen, unisex accessories and RTW line that's the brainchild of the dynamic twin duo Bruce and Glen Proctor. This fun-loving, joy-filled brother-duo first got their start as designers for top brands like Sean John and American Rag. With 7 years of experience acquired in the fashion industry it only made sense that the guys launched their own self-titled label, BruceGlen. The line consists of fun, vibrant, fashionable accessories, including their very popular leather slapstick bracelets and ipad cases. 

