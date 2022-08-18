Skip to main content
Celebrity and Fashion Stylist, Janelle Miller, Is Seeking Fashion Styling Interns In Los Angeles

Janelle, Celebrity and Fashion Stylist, who has worked with clients such as Khloe Kardashian, Mandy Moore, Bella Thorne, Bebe Rexha, etc... is looking for Fashion Stylist Interns.
Duties include: 
- Learning the in’s and out’s of a fashion stylist.
- Attend photo shoots, showroom appointments and handling merchandise with pick-ups and returns.

Intern must be diligent with a task given, must have a car and organization is necessary. 

Compensation: School Credit

Please email resume + cover letter to janelleRmiller@gmail.com

@janellermiller

