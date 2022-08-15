Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

Celebrity & Fashion Stylist Alison Hernon Is Seeking Fashion Stylist Interns In New York, NY

Alison Hernon, Celebrity & Fashion Stylist based in NYC, as well as Editor-In-Chief for PhotoBook Magazine and Fashion Editor for L’Officiel AU.
KATJA-HERBERS-LOW-RES-COVER-2
KATJA-HERBERS-LOW-RES-COVER
KATJA-HERBERS-LOW-RES-COVER-2
2
Gallery
2 Images

Alison Hernon, Celebrity & Fashion Stylist based in NYC, as well as Editor-In-Chief for PhotoBook Magazine and Fashion Editor for L’Officiel AU. Alison has styled celebrities such as: Rachel Brosnahan, Neil Patrick Harris, Maria Sharapova, David Harbour, Penn Badgley, Jim Parsons and more. Alison styles for magazines as Glamour, L’Officiel, Genlux, PhotoBook, Westchester, New York Moves, Schon, and more. She does editorial, red carpet, and advertising styling.

Alison is looking for Fashion Stylist Interns. Duties include learning the in’s and out’s of a fashion stylist. Attend photo shoots, showroom appointments and handling merchandise with pick-ups and returns.

Intern must be diligent with task given, eager to learn, and dedicated to job. Internship is non-paid, but I do work with school credit. Please email resume + cover letter to alisonhernon@gmail.com.

Alison Hernon
Celebrity & Fashion Stylist
Editor-In-Chief of PhotoBook Magazine
Fashion Editor @lofficielau
https://www.alisonhernon.com
https://www.photobookmagazine.com
alisonhernon@gmail.com
Instagram: @718blonde
Instagram: @photobookmagazine

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

AU39_LOFFICIEL_FASHION_BOOK_AUSTRALIA_ANTHONY_MACKIE_COVER_A alison hernon
Sponsored Story

Celebrity Fashion Stylist, Alison Hernon Is Seeking A Social Media Intern in New York, NY

Alison is Editor-In-Chief of PhotoBook Magazine and styles regularly for L’Officiel Australia & Monte Carlo celebrity covers and inside fashion features.

By Winnie LiuJun 22, 2021
AU_LOFFICIEL_FASHION_BOOK_SARAH_HUNYH_2
Sponsored Story

Fashion Stylist, Alison Hernon / PhotoBook Magazine Is Seeking A Styling Intern In New York, NY

Alison Hernon is a Celebrity & Fashion Stylist based in New York City.

By Winnie LiuApr 19, 2022
AU_LOFFICIEL_FASHION_BOOK_SARAH_HUNYH_2
Sponsored Story

Alison Hernon Is Seeking A Styling Intern In New York, NY

Alison Hernon is a Celebrity Fashion Stylist based in New York City.

By Winnie LiuJul 20, 2021
Careers

Fashion Stylist: Alison Hernon Seeking Interns & Fashion Assistants In New York, NY

Alison Hernonis a Fashion Stylist working for twenty years for Celebrities, eCommerce, Catalog and Advertising.

By Winnie LiuNov 19, 2018