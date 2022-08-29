Celebrity Stylist Seeking An Experienced Full-Time Assistant In Los Angeles

Celebrity stylist seeks an extremely organized, motivated, trustworthy and experienced full time assistant with a positive attitude, and collaborative mentality to start work immediately. This is an amazing opportunity for anyone who has experience in the world of assistant celebrity styling and is looking for their next step. Los Angeles based head stylist is an industry staple whose wisdom and roster will rocket you to the next level of assistant styling you’ve been searching for. Please already be familiar with Los Angeles showrooms, PR offices and brands both locally and internationally.



We are seeking someone who is comfortable in a fast paced environment, discreet and with at least 2 years of previous experience assisting a Celebrity Stylist with on set at shoots, dressing clients for events, email correspondence with local and long distance showrooms and bookkeeping abilities. Extremely organized is a must! Must be able to handle a lot of pressure. Assistants should be able to assist with pulls and be a liaison with designers and showrooms to coordinate sample trafficking. All candidates must have a strong work ethic, be incredibly organized, a self starter and possess the ability to lift approximately 30 lbs. All applicants must live in the LA area, have a valid Driver’s License and their own car.



To Apply: Please send your resume to zippyassistant@gmail.com, subject line Assistant.