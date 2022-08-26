Clare V. Is Hiring Store Managers In Nolita and Amagansett, New York

General Overview

The manager operates a profitable and service minded shop through the successful development of a team that can consistently deliver results. Responsible for all aspects of managing Nolita and Amagansett stores including; managing store associates and overseeing store operations to achieve sales, service, customer satisfaction and profitability goals. Works to ensure visual merchandising standards are maintained. Responsible for payroll budgeting as well as keeping track of additional store expenses within store maintenance budgets. The Store Manager reports to the Director of Stores.



Specific Duties / Responsibilities:



Customer Service

● Demonstrates extraordinary service by leading by example on the sales floor

● Ability to clientele and drive business through customer outreach

● Coach Nolita and Amagansett store teams on clienteling



Development

● Hold weekly touch bases with both teams, gathering feedback and answering questions

● Able to identify talent and develop a well rounded staff

● Effectively manage, motivate and monitor a sales team on selling skills

o Work in both store locations, dividing time as needed, but aiming for 2 days in each store per week.

o Perform check-ins with both teams as new information is shared from HQ.

● Can self assess and make adjustments when needed

● Eager to learn and train team monogramming process

● Receptive to performance feedback

● Trains new sales team members and holds the sales team accountable to Clare V. standards



Produce

● Interview, Hire & Train new staff members.

o Oversee scheduling

● Develops and executes strategies to drive business

o Work with team on scheduling / holding store events

● Operates business profitably implements policies and procedures and manages daily operations to maximize payroll efficiency

● Effectively manage inventory

● Maintains visual merchandising standards



Communication

● Engages the store team in a manner that is respectful and professional

● Provides product knowledge and vendor information on new arrivals to the retail team

● Provides constructive feedback to the sales staff

● Keeps the team informed of store goals and overall store performance in morning meetings

● Works closely with the staff to troubleshoot customer issues

● Notifies Director of Stores of staff concerns and presents proper and timely solutions



Decision Making

● Seeks creative solutions to challenges

● Maintains awareness of surrounding retail competition both broadly and from a product perspective

● Ability to think creatively in business to seek sales opportunities

● Adapts management style as necessary

● Fairly delegates responsibilities to the sales staff



Promoting Teamwork

● Ensures a positive work environment through recognition and motivation

● Resolves personnel concerns fairly and in a timely fashion

● Supports new initiatives

● Interfaces with all levels of management and associates in a manner that promotes learning and respect



Time commitments reiterated:

● Work Location – Works in each location as needed

● Working at least one weekend day per week



Qualifications / Skills:

● BS/BA degree or equivalent combination of education and sufficient work experience

● 3+ years retail management experience and at least 1 year in “Luxury Retail” and/or “High End” service.

● Strong verbal and written skills

● Ability to communicate effectively in order to relay product knowledge and services

● A visual merchandising eye for current trends, color, inspiration and creativity

● Ability to perform effective selling techniques to achieve sale and repeat business

● Basic computer skills

● Effective management skills

● Physical requirements: lift /carry/move 40 lbs. minimum including fixtures and product

● Ability to work a flexible schedule including blackout periods of holidays, inventory, and especially weekends (must work Saturdays)

● Ability to actively supervise the sales floor

● Ability to open and close a store



To Apply: Please send your resume to masha@clarev.com, subject line Store Manager.



clarev.com

@shopclarev