Communité Is Hiring A PR Coordinator In New York, NY
Communité, an integrated communications agency based in New York and specializing in fashion and beauty, is seeking an entry-level PR coordinator.
Job Description
- Opportunity to get in on the ground level of a growing agency, with significant growth potential and hands-on experience.
- Provide general support to the Comms team as a whole
- Work with a variety of best-in-class beauty, fashion and lifestyle brands
- Support with day-to-day client management and communication
- Assist in writing and creating press materials
- Pitch client news and product
- Track all press coverage and social media mentions for clients
- Clip press and mentions to maintain ongoing client media reports
- Handle product send-outs to editors and influencers
- Manage and update agency contact lists and database
- Conduct and provide research to team and clients where needed
- Support with scheduling for agency and client meeting, interviews, etc
- Build and maintain relationships with clients, editors and social media influencers
Ideal Candidate
- Available for an immediate start (August / Sept 2022)
- College graduate, preferably with a degree in Communications, English or Journalism
- Exceptional verbal and written communications skills
- A passion for and proficiency in fashion, beauty, lifestyle, media, PR and influencers
- At least 1-3 years work experience in the communications fields, ideally at an agency
- A driven self-starter who is hard working, detail oriented, a team player, highly organized and looking to take on new challenges
- Strong time management skills and ability to multitask to simultaneously multiple clients priorities and needs
- Ability to professionally communicate with clients and media
- Ability to work independently and self-motivate, and collaborate with a team
- Self-discipline to work remote when/where needed
- Role is based in New York City, will be required to be in the office in NYC 3 days per week
Please send resumes to kit@communite.co with the Subject: PR Coordinator