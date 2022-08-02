Communité Is Hiring A PR Coordinator In New York, NY

Communité, an integrated communications agency based in New York and specializing in fashion and beauty, is seeking an entry-level PR coordinator.

Job Description

Opportunity to get in on the ground level of a growing agency, with significant growth potential and hands-on experience.

Provide general support to the Comms team as a whole

Work with a variety of best-in-class beauty, fashion and lifestyle brands

Support with day-to-day client management and communication

Assist in writing and creating press materials

Pitch client news and product

Track all press coverage and social media mentions for clients

Clip press and mentions to maintain ongoing client media reports

Handle product send-outs to editors and influencers

Manage and update agency contact lists and database

Conduct and provide research to team and clients where needed

Support with scheduling for agency and client meeting, interviews, etc

Build and maintain relationships with clients, editors and social media influencers

Ideal Candidate

Available for an immediate start (August / Sept 2022)

College graduate, preferably with a degree in Communications, English or Journalism

Exceptional verbal and written communications skills

A passion for and proficiency in fashion, beauty, lifestyle, media, PR and influencers

At least 1-3 years work experience in the communications fields, ideally at an agency

A driven self-starter who is hard working, detail oriented, a team player, highly organized and looking to take on new challenges

Strong time management skills and ability to multitask to simultaneously multiple clients priorities and needs

Ability to professionally communicate with clients and media

Ability to work independently and self-motivate, and collaborate with a team

Self-discipline to work remote when/where needed

Role is based in New York City, will be required to be in the office in NYC 3 days per week

Please send resumes to kit@communite.co with the Subject: PR Coordinator