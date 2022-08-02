Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

Communité Is Hiring A PR Coordinator In New York, NY

Communité, an integrated communications agency based in New York and specializing in fashion and beauty, is seeking an entry-level PR coordinator.
Job Description

  • Opportunity to get in on the ground level of a growing agency, with significant growth potential and hands-on experience.
  • Provide general support to the Comms team as a whole
  • Work with a variety of best-in-class beauty, fashion and lifestyle brands
  • Support with day-to-day client management and communication
  • Assist in writing and creating press materials
  • Pitch client news and product
  • Track all press coverage and social media mentions for clients
  • Clip press and mentions to maintain ongoing client media reports
  • Handle product send-outs to editors and influencers
  • Manage and update agency contact lists and database
  • Conduct and provide research to team and clients where needed
  • Support with scheduling for agency and client meeting, interviews, etc
  • Build and maintain relationships with clients, editors and social media influencers
Ideal Candidate

  • Available for an immediate start (August / Sept 2022)
  • College graduate, preferably with a degree in Communications, English or Journalism
  • Exceptional verbal and written communications skills
  • A passion for and proficiency in fashion, beauty, lifestyle, media, PR and influencers
  • At least 1-3 years work experience in the communications fields, ideally at an agency
  • A driven self-starter who is hard working, detail oriented, a team player, highly organized and looking to take on new challenges
  • Strong time management skills and ability to multitask to simultaneously multiple clients priorities and needs
  • Ability to professionally communicate with clients and media
  • Ability to work independently and self-motivate, and collaborate with a team
  • Self-discipline to work remote when/where needed
  • Role is based in New York City, will be required to be in the office in NYC 3 days per week

Please send resumes to kit@communite.co with the Subject: PR Coordinator

