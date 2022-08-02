Communité Is Hiring A PR Manager In New York, NY
Communité, an integrated communications agency based in New York and specializing in fashion and beauty, is seeking a mid-level PR Manager.
Job Description
- Opportunity to get in on the ground level of a growing agency, with significant growth potential and hands-on experience
- Work with a variety of best-in-class beauty, fashion and lifestyle brands
- Support the Founder and VP of PR on all client PR strategies, execution, day-to-day PR activity and tasks
- Be a creative and strategic thinker, responsible to come up with innovative ways for your clients to stand out and get results in a crowded fashion and beauty PR market
- Be digitally-savvy with future looking approach to PR, encompassing social media, influencer marketing and brand partnerships
- Act as a day-to-day client manager, leading calls, responding to emails and making informed decisions to move strategy forward
- Manage and oversee a PR Coordinator who is responsible for account support and day-to-day administration tasks
- Develop and write client’s PR materials including strategies, brand documents, press releases and pitches
- Develop, maintain and further your relationships with key editors, influencers and tastemakers relevant to your clients
- Maintain those relationships with ongoing IRL efforts
- Pitch media on your clients behalf to secure ongoing coverage opps
- Responsible for founder and brand features, news placements and market coverage
- Work across broadcast, print, digital and social media PR opps
- Push to deliver weekly and monthly PR results for your clients
- Oversee weekly calls, agenda and reporting
Ideal Candidate
- Available for an immediate start (August / Sept 2022)
- College graduate, preferably with a degree in Communications, English or Journalism
- Exceptional verbal and written communications skills
- A creative and strategic thinker
- A passion for and proficiency in fashion, beauty, lifestyle, media, PR and influencers
- At least 3-5 years work experience in the communications fields, at an agency, or fashion / beauty brand
- A driven self-starter who is hard working, detail oriented, a team player, highly organized and looking to take on new challenges
- Able to thrive in a small, boutique agency / startup environment
- Strong time management skills and ability to multitask to simultaneously multiple clients priorities and needs
- Ability to professionally communicate with clients and media
- Ability to work independently and self-motivate, and collaborate with a team
- Self-discipline to work remote when/where needed
- Role is based in New York City, will be required to be in the office in NYC 3 days per week
Please send resumes to info@communite.co with the Subject: PR MANAGER