Communité Is Hiring A PR Manager In New York, NY

Communité, an integrated communications agency based in New York and specializing in fashion and beauty, is seeking a mid-level PR Manager.

Job Description

Opportunity to get in on the ground level of a growing agency, with significant growth potential and hands-on experience

Work with a variety of best-in-class beauty, fashion and lifestyle brands

Support the Founder and VP of PR on all client PR strategies, execution, day-to-day PR activity and tasks

Be a creative and strategic thinker, responsible to come up with innovative ways for your clients to stand out and get results in a crowded fashion and beauty PR market

Be digitally-savvy with future looking approach to PR, encompassing social media, influencer marketing and brand partnerships

Act as a day-to-day client manager, leading calls, responding to emails and making informed decisions to move strategy forward

Manage and oversee a PR Coordinator who is responsible for account support and day-to-day administration tasks

Develop and write client’s PR materials including strategies, brand documents, press releases and pitches

Develop, maintain and further your relationships with key editors, influencers and tastemakers relevant to your clients

Maintain those relationships with ongoing IRL efforts

Pitch media on your clients behalf to secure ongoing coverage opps

Responsible for founder and brand features, news placements and market coverage

Work across broadcast, print, digital and social media PR opps

Push to deliver weekly and monthly PR results for your clients

Oversee weekly calls, agenda and reporting

Ideal Candidate

Available for an immediate start (August / Sept 2022)

College graduate, preferably with a degree in Communications, English or Journalism

Exceptional verbal and written communications skills

A creative and strategic thinker

A passion for and proficiency in fashion, beauty, lifestyle, media, PR and influencers

At least 3-5 years work experience in the communications fields, at an agency, or fashion / beauty brand

A driven self-starter who is hard working, detail oriented, a team player, highly organized and looking to take on new challenges

Able to thrive in a small, boutique agency / startup environment

Strong time management skills and ability to multitask to simultaneously multiple clients priorities and needs

Ability to professionally communicate with clients and media

Ability to work independently and self-motivate, and collaborate with a team

Self-discipline to work remote when/where needed

Role is based in New York City, will be required to be in the office in NYC 3 days per week

Please send resumes to info@communite.co with the Subject: PR MANAGER