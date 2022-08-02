Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

Communité Is Hiring A PR Manager In New York, NY

Communité, an integrated communications agency based in New York and specializing in fashion and beauty, is seeking a mid-level PR Manager.
Communite logo

Communité, an integrated communications agency based in New York and specializing in fashion and beauty, is seeking a mid-level PR Manager.

Job Description

  • Opportunity to get in on the ground level of a growing agency, with significant growth potential and hands-on experience
  • Work with a variety of best-in-class beauty, fashion and lifestyle brands
  • Support the Founder and VP of PR on all client PR strategies, execution, day-to-day PR activity and tasks
  • Be a creative and strategic thinker, responsible to come up with innovative ways for your clients to stand out and get results in a crowded fashion and beauty PR market
  • Be digitally-savvy with future looking approach to PR, encompassing social media, influencer marketing and brand partnerships
  • Act as a day-to-day client manager, leading calls, responding to emails and making informed decisions to move strategy forward
  • Manage and oversee a PR Coordinator who is responsible for account support and day-to-day administration tasks
  • Develop and write client’s PR materials including strategies, brand documents, press releases and pitches
  • Develop, maintain and further your relationships with key editors, influencers and tastemakers relevant to your clients
  • Maintain those relationships with ongoing IRL efforts
  • Pitch media on your clients behalf to secure ongoing coverage opps
  • Responsible for founder and brand features, news placements and market coverage
  • Work across broadcast, print, digital and social media PR opps
  • Push to deliver weekly and monthly PR results for your clients
  • Oversee weekly calls, agenda and reporting
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Ideal Candidate

  • Available for an immediate start (August / Sept 2022)
  • College graduate, preferably with a degree in Communications, English or Journalism
  • Exceptional verbal and written communications skills
  • A creative and strategic thinker
  • A passion for and proficiency in fashion, beauty, lifestyle, media, PR and influencers
  • At least 3-5 years work experience in the communications fields, at an agency, or fashion / beauty brand
  • A driven self-starter who is hard working, detail oriented, a team player, highly organized and looking to take on new challenges
  • Able to thrive in a small, boutique agency / startup environment
  • Strong time management skills and ability to multitask to simultaneously multiple clients priorities and needs
  • Ability to professionally communicate with clients and media
  • Ability to work independently and self-motivate, and collaborate with a team
  • Self-discipline to work remote when/where needed
  • Role is based in New York City, will be required to be in the office in NYC 3 days per week

Please send resumes to info@communite.co with the Subject: PR MANAGER

Related Stories

pexels-harper-sunday-3751226
Sponsored Story

Communité Is Hiring A PR Coordinator In New York, NY

Communité, an integrated communications agency based in New York and specializing in fashion and beauty, is seeking an entry-level PR coordinator.

By Winnie Liu15 seconds ago
pexels pixabay woman-1281830_1920
Sponsored Story

Communité Is Hiring An Influencer Marketing Manager In New York, NY

Communité, a leading PR and influencer marketing agency specializing in fashion and beauty, is seeking an Influencer Marketing Manager, with at least 5+ of relevant industry experience.

By Winnie LiuNov 12, 2021
Careers

Communité Is Hiring A Communications Coordinator And Interns In New York, NY

Communité is a new integrated communications agency based in New York City within the Fashion, Beauty, Design, Lifestyle and Wellness industries.

By Winnie LiuSep 11, 2018
Sponsored Story

Communité Is Hiring An Influencer Marketing Coordinator In New York, NY

Communité, a leading PR and influencer marketing agency specializing in fashion and beauty, is seeking an Influencer Marketing Coordinator, with 1-2 years of relevant industry experience

By Winnie LiuNov 12, 2021