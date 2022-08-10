Skip to main content

16 Beauty Products Our Editors Use to the Last Drop, Currently on Sale at Dermstore

The Dermstore Anniversary Sale has some of our favorite skin care, hair products, makeup and beauty tools.
regulation beauty products
Editors Pick Licensing Seal 150

You know those obsession-worthy beauty products you can't imagine your routine without? Like, years-long staple, use-to-the-last-drop, stockpile-in-case-of-emergency favorites? Well, a whole bunch of ours are currently on sale at Dermstore as part of the retailer's Anniversary Sale, and we simply couldn't "gatekeep" this information, as the kids on TikTok would say.

The sale — which is already underway and spans skin care, hair products, makeup and beauty tools — is packed with beloved brands like Paula's Choice, Briogeo, NuFace, R+Co, Sunday Riley, Oribe, Tarte, BeautyStat, Beautyblender, Dr. Loretta and more. Discounts range from 15-25% with the code CHEERS at checkout; Dermstore members also earn triple points on select brands and 15% back in rewards. The deals last through Aug. 17, but products tend to sell out quickly, so it's worth getting a jump on things if you plan to shop.

In the gallery below, team Fashionista has shared our very favorite products currently on offer at the Dermstore sale. Click through to see (and shop!) them all.

111-skin-face-mask-sheet-mask
paula's choice 2 bha liquid exfoliant
leonor greyl oil
16
Gallery
16 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

dermstore beauty sale promo
Beauty

33 Actually Good Beauty Products That Are on Sale Online Right Now

Including deep discounts on makeup by Rihanna and by Pat McGrath, plus a whole slew of skin-care favorites.

By Stephanie SaltzmanAug 14, 2020
dermstore sale products promo
Beauty

56 Seriously Good Beauty Products You Can Score From Dermstore's Massive Sale

Fashionista's beauty director combed through hundreds of discounted items to bring you her top picks.

By Stephanie SaltzmanMay 19, 2020
dermstore-sale-promo
Beauty

51 Beauty-Editor-Approved Products to Buy While They're on Sale

We combed through thousands (!) of discounted hair, makeup, fragrance and skin-care offerings to bring you our top picks from the Dermstore Anniversary sale.

By Stephanie SaltzmanAug 9, 2018
giorgio-armani-lip-maestro-set-nordstrom-sale
Beauty

The 42 Best Beauty Products You Can Buy at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Our picks in skin care, makeup, hair, fragrance, body and tools.

By Stephanie SaltzmanAug 18, 2020