Designer Zac Posen Seeking A Digital Intern In New York, NY
Internship: Digital intern for designer Zac Posen (the person) under PEZ Inc.
The role will consist of filming pieces & collecting footage from past fashion shows & television for social media.
Preferred skills:
•Tik Tok recording & editing
•Instagram: stories etc.
•Video creating & editing skills & experience
•Good communication
If interested please send your portfolio, including video work examples to ava_imperio@hotmail.com.
@zacposen