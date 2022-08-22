Skip to main content
Designer Zac Posen Seeking A Digital Intern In New York, NY

The role will consist of filming pieces & collecting footage from past fashion shows & television for social media.

Internship: Digital intern for designer Zac Posen (the person) under PEZ Inc. 

The role will consist of filming pieces & collecting footage from past fashion shows & television for social media.

Preferred skills:
•Tik Tok recording & editing
•Instagram: stories etc.
•Video creating & editing skills & experience
•Good communication 

If interested please send your portfolio, including video work examples to ava_imperio@hotmail.com.

@zacposen

